🚚 South Burlington VT Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

South Burlington has a few solid logistics roles right now, from hands-on warehouse work to office-based coordination. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with options for night owls and pet lovers.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: 861 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT (in-store, not remote)

(in-store, not remote) Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $22.00/hour (start rate $15.42/hour)

Help keep pet products moving — you’ll pick, pack, ship, receive freight, stock shelves, and support inventory counts while working around animals. Great fit if you like a fast pace, staying organized, and want retail hours with a clear hourly range.

Employer: Continent 8 Technologies

Location: South Burlington, VT (100% in-office)

(100% in-office) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based logistics role handling order processing, shipment coordination, and inventory records for a global tech infrastructure company. Good match if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with online shipping tools, and want to grow in professional supply chain work.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: South Burlington, VT

Type: Part-time, overnight

Pay: $17.00 – $19.05/hour

Overnight role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping the warehouse and sales floor organized and safe. Ideal if you like physical work, want higher night-shift pay, and appreciate big-company perks like health benefits, 401(k) match, and an employee discount (eligibility varies by role).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — each employer often has related roles posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.