🛒 South Burlington Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings

South Burlington’s retail scene is busy right now—big box, specialty, and local employers are all hiring. If you like helping customers and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: South Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.05/hour

This role is all about helping customers in the Tools department with their home projects, stocking shelves, and sometimes loading merchandise. Good fit if you like hands-on work, talking with people, and want strong benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, and a 10% employee discount.

Duplicate listing also appears via Lowe's Home Improvement on Indeed; it’s the same job, just a different posting.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: South Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.05/hour

Day-shift customer service role in Building Materials, helping shoppers find what they need, cutting materials, and keeping the aisles organized. Great if you prefer daytime hours and want to learn more about lumber, drywall, and other building products.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: South Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.05/hour

Evening role focused on the Plumbing department—helping customers choose the right fixtures and parts, stocking, and answering questions. Nice option if you like problem-solving and don’t mind a later schedule.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: South Burlington, VT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.05/hour

You’ll pick and stage online and in-store orders, operate equipment like forklifts (training/certification required), and help keep inventory accurate. Good for someone who wants flexible hours and enjoys more behind-the-scenes work while still helping customers.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: South Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.50 – $29.65/hour

Overnight leadership role overseeing stocking, freight flow, and store readiness, often as the key-carrying manager on duty. Best for someone with several years of retail experience who’s ready to lead a team and keep the store running smoothly at night.

Employer: Kay Jewelers (Signet Jewelers)

Location: South Burlington, VT – University Mall

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $24.15/hour base + commission

Help lead a jewelry store team, coach sales associates, and drive sales while focusing on customer experience. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of retail experience, enjoy sales goals, and like the idea of earning commission on top of base pay.

Employer: P.G. Adams

Location: South Burlington, VT 05403

Type: Full-time (in person)

Pay: $25.00 – $28.00/hour

Office-based role with a 4-day work week, handling quotes, orders, and customer relationships for a long-time local truck frame manufacturer. Great if you’re organized, comfortable with computers, and want strong benefits plus long weekends.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has extra details on hours and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.