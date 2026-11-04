🚔 South Burlington VT: Multiple Target Security Openings at $21.25/hr

South Burlington has a steady need for safety and security pros, especially in busy retail spots. If you like staying active and helping people feel safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Target

Target Location: South Burlington, VT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.25 per hour (starting)

Help keep the South Burlington Target store safe for shoppers and staff. This role is on the Assets Protection team, using cameras, de-escalation skills, and clear communication to prevent theft, respond to incidents, and support guests with a friendly, calm presence.

Note: The two other links provided are duplicates of this same Target Security Specialist role.

If this sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.