🏥 South Burlington VT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

South Burlington’s health scene is busy right now, from retail pharmacies to dental offices and remote tech roles. If you’re in healthcare or training for it, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: South Burlington, VT (in-store)

(in-store) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $42.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/02/2027

Hands-on role for 3rd year pharmacy students to apply school learning in a busy retail setting. You’ll support prescription filling, patient counseling (under a pharmacist), immunizations (where allowed), and learn store and district operations with a clear training roadmap and access to CVS benefits for part-time staff.

Employer: Roligo- Dental

Location: South Burlington, VT 05403 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $28.00/hour

Chairside role in a general dental office, helping with exams, procedures, X-rays, and patient education. You’ll also handle records, scheduling, and insurance in Eaglesoft, with health, dental, 401(k) + match, and PTO included.

Employer: Optum (UnitedHealth Group)

Location: Remote in Vermont or Maine (telecommute from South Burlington area)

(telecommute from South Burlington area) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $32.00/hour

Bonus: $1,000 sign-on bonus for external applicants

Work from home handling prior authorizations and appeals for medications, with heavy phone and computer work and clear performance metrics. You’ll need an active pharmacy technician license/certification, basic Microsoft skills, and the ability to work an 8-hour shift Mon–Fri between 8am–8pm EST with some rotating weekend/holiday coverage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have room to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.