South Brunswick and nearby towns have a steady flow of healthcare roles right now, from hands-on therapy work to high-level physician posts. Here are several solid options worth a look this week.

Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation

Reliant Rehabilitation Location: Monmouth Junction, NJ (Senior Living community)

(Senior Living community) Type: Full-time or PRN

Salary: Not listed

Work in Assisted Living, Independent Living, and Memory Care, providing OT services under a licensed OT. Good fit if you like variety, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady interaction with residents and an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Mobile PhysioCare

Location: Dayton & Hamilton, NJ (Day Habilitation Center)

Type: Part-time (W-2)

Salary: $30–$40 per hour

Center-based role with predictable hours (about 6 hours/day), working with adults with developmental disabilities. You’ll follow PT plans of care, keep outpatient-style notes, and enjoy one main treatment location instead of driving all day.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health / Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School

Location: Listed near South Brunswick, NJ (serving New Brunswick campus)

Listed near (serving New Brunswick campus) Type: Full-time, Physician (MD/DO)

Specialty: Pathology – Transfusion Medicine

Anticipated Salary: ~$310,000 per year (final offer depends on background and experience)

Academic role covering transfusion medicine and blood banking for a Level I Trauma Center, children’s hospital, cancer center, and apheresis program. Includes teaching, clinical research, quality improvement, and participation in clinical trials, plus a comprehensive Rutgers benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in this area tend to update fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.