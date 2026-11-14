South Brunswick’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, with steady work for folks who like hands-on jobs and clear routines.

Here are several solid manufacturing and production roles hiring in and around South Brunswick Township, NJ.

Employer: IFF (also listed as Bell Flavors & Fragrances)

IFF (also listed as Bell Flavors & Fragrances) Location: South Brunswick, NJ (onsite, first shift)

(onsite, first shift) Type: Full-time

Salary: $34,916 – $49,880/year

Run and monitor production equipment, mix batches, and help with packaging in a clean, safety-focused plant. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with machinery, and want strong benefits plus training and growth from day one.

Employer: AreOnePath

Location: South Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support high-speed, paper-based packaging lines—loading materials, doing basic machine setups, and checking quality. Great if you like fast-paced work, have basic mechanical skills, and want a path into more advanced production or maintenance roles.

Employer: Haddad Brands

Location: Dayton, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $20/hour

Help keep product quality on track by selecting cartons for inspection, taking photos of goods and defects, and preparing claim paperwork and tracking logs. Ideal if you’re organized, careful with details, and like a mix of desk work and warehouse-floor activity.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.