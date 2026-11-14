South Brunswick Township has some solid front-desk and phone-based roles open right now, especially if you like helping people and staying organized.

Employer: The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton Location: Monmouth Junction, NJ (posting notes work in Kingston, NJ)

(posting notes work in Kingston, NJ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay commensurate with experience (plus benefits)

Work face-to-face with customers handling deposits, withdrawals, and everyday banking needs. This role is a good fit if you have 2+ years of retail banking teller experience and want strong benefits like 401(k), healthcare, and growth programs at a fast-growing NJ bank.

Employer: The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton Location: Dayton, NJ (posting notes work in Princeton, NJ)

(posting notes work in Princeton, NJ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay commensurate with experience (plus benefits)

Help bank customers with transactions and account questions while building long-term relationships. Ideal if you have 2+ years as a Teller, Head Teller, or Service Rep, and want a stable banking career with 401(k), healthcare, and room to grow.

Employer: LHH (hiring for a consumer-packaged goods company)

(hiring for a consumer-packaged goods company) Location: Dayton, NJ

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: $25–$28/hour

Office-based role handling phone and email orders, entering them into SAP, and tracking issues in Salesforce. Great if you’re detail-focused, have SAP ERP experience, and want steady Mon–Fri, 8AM–5PM hours plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and other benefits.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.