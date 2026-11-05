👔 South Brunswick Township NJ: Multiple Management Roles Hiring Now

South Brunswick and nearby Dayton are busy with growth, and a few solid management roles are open right now. If you’ve got leadership experience, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: IFF

IFF Location: South Brunswick, NJ (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead cross-functional projects that drive growth and profitability across IFF and Tastepoint in North America. This role is ideal if you’re strong in commercial strategy, project management, and working across Sales, Marketing, Finance, and Operations to turn big priorities into clear action.

Employer: Jack Morton Worldwide

Location: Dayton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own end-to-end delivery of experiential marketing programs like tradeshows and branded environments. You’ll be the main client contact, manage budgets and timelines, and partner with creative and production teams—great fit if you’ve got agency or experiential marketing experience and enjoy client-facing leadership.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys brand)

Location: South Brunswick Township / North Brunswick, NJ area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Manage day-to-day operations at busy automotive service and tire centers, leading techs and keeping customers happy. Good option if you have at least a year of automotive or tire experience and want clear growth paths, bonuses, and open interviews 7 days a week.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.