🚚 South Brunswick Township NJ Logistics Jobs with Multiple $50K+ Roles

South Brunswick Township is busy with warehouses and trucking, so solid logistics jobs keep popping up. Here are a few strong full-time roles in Dayton worth a look this week.

Employer: Diakon Logistics

Diakon Logistics Location: Dayton, NJ

Type: Full-time, salaried leadership

Salary: $55,000–$65,000/year + bonus potential

Step off the truck and into management. Use your 3–5+ years of furniture delivery/assembly experience to vet contractors, ride along on routes, coach teams, and fix quality issues. Includes vehicle allowance, medical benefits, 401(k) with match, and paid vacation/holidays.

Employer: A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk Warehousing and Distribution USA LLC)

Location: Dayton, NJ (Cold Storage Facility)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Salary: $52,000 + monthly bonus based on KPIs

Drayage-focused brokerage role handling port and trucking logistics, carrier relationships, pricing, and issue resolution. Comes with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, flexible schedules when possible) and room to grow inside a global logistics brand.

Employer: SupplyHouse.com

Location: 30 Apple Orchard Dr., Suite 1, Dayton, NJ 08810

Type: Full-time, exempt

Schedule: Oversees operation Sunday 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. and Monday–Friday 3:00 p.m.–11:30 p.m. ; typical supervisor schedule Monday–Friday 2:00 p.m.–11:30 p.m. , with flexibility during peak times

Oversees operation and ; typical supervisor schedule , with flexibility during peak times Salary: $72,440–$90,550 expected starting range (full range up to $108,660 annually)

Lead the Picking Team in a 335,000 sq. ft. fulfillment center, making sure fast-track orders go out accurately and on time. Offers strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 4% match, paid vacation/sick/holidays, professional development budget, bonuses, and “Ownership for All” program).

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the role, and apply this week while the listings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.