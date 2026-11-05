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🚚 South Brunswick Township NJ Logistics Jobs with Multiple $50K+ Roles
South Brunswick Township is busy with warehouses and trucking, so solid logistics jobs keep popping up. Here are a few strong full-time roles in Dayton worth a look this week.
Furniture Delivery & Assembly Pros: Step Into Management – Quality Control Manager
- Employer: Diakon Logistics
- Location: Dayton, NJ
- Type: Full-time, salaried leadership
- Salary: $55,000–$65,000/year + bonus potential
Step off the truck and into management. Use your 3–5+ years of furniture delivery/assembly experience to vet contractors, ride along on routes, coach teams, and fix quality issues. Includes vehicle allowance, medical benefits, 401(k) with match, and paid vacation/holidays.
Drayage Account Manager (Freight Brokerage Specialist)
- Employer: A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk Warehousing and Distribution USA LLC)
- Location: Dayton, NJ (Cold Storage Facility)
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
- Salary: $52,000 + monthly bonus based on KPIs
Drayage-focused brokerage role handling port and trucking logistics, carrier relationships, pricing, and issue resolution. Comes with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, flexible schedules when possible) and room to grow inside a global logistics brand.
Picking Supervisor
- Employer: SupplyHouse.com
- Location: 30 Apple Orchard Dr., Suite 1, Dayton, NJ 08810
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Schedule: Oversees operation Sunday 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. and Monday–Friday 3:00 p.m.–11:30 p.m.; typical supervisor schedule Monday–Friday 2:00 p.m.–11:30 p.m., with flexibility during peak times
- Salary: $72,440–$90,550 expected starting range (full range up to $108,660 annually)
Lead the Picking Team in a 335,000 sq. ft. fulfillment center, making sure fast-track orders go out accurately and on time. Offers strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 4% match, paid vacation/sick/holidays, professional development budget, bonuses, and “Ownership for All” program).
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the role, and apply this week while the listings are fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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