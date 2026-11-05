🛒 South Brunswick Township NJ Jobs – Multiple Customer Service & Retail Roles

South Brunswick Township has a nice mix of front-line customer service and retail roles right now, from pizza shops to pharma order teams. Good options here whether you want flexible hours or a steady Monday–Friday schedule.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Location: Dayton, NJ (South Brunswick Township)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $26.07–$28/hour

Handle calls and emails from key packaging customers, manage RFQs and orders, and keep projects on track for strategic accounts. Monday–Friday 8:30am–5pm, strong training, solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement) and room to grow in a global packaging company.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: South Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time or part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work inside the store making pizzas, taking orders, and helping customers at a busy, locally owned Domino’s. Very flexible hours (days, nights, weekends, short- or long-term) and strong training, with real chances to move up since many franchise owners started in this role.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Kendall Park, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools in a busy retail setting. Open to candidates 16+, offers flexible scheduling, store discounts, 401(k) with match, and growth paths into full-time roles and leadership.

Employer: MedChemExpress LLC

Location: Monmouth Junction, NJ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $55,000/year

Lead an order processing team for a pharma/biotech supplier: assign work, train staff, and handle complex customer orders and issues. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with Excel, and have order processing or customer service experience; Mandarin Chinese is preferred but not required, and you’ll get health insurance, 401(k), and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, growth path, or benefits) make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.