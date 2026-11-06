⚠️ Nov. 11, 2026: Town offices closed & Veterans Day event

⚠️ Town offices closed & Veterans Day event on Nov. 11

The Town of South Berwick Offices, including the Transfer Station, will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in observance of Veterans Day. Regular hours resume Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Community members are invited to a Veterans Day Observance hosted by VFW Post 5744 on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 2:00 PM at the South Berwick Community Center, 71 Norton Street.

The ceremony will feature guest speaker Myron Crossley, Commander of the American Legion Department of New Hampshire.

All are welcome to attend, reflect on the meaning of service, and show appreciation for those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.