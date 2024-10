Headlines in History 1958: Jaycee Halloween party draws 5,500 in spooky garb

What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea.

Oct. 27, 1900: “Never in the history of this growing city have general commercial conditions been equal to the situation as it is to-day. The contrast with 1896 is especially noticeable. There is more business, factories are spending more for labor, more men have employment and the situation is exceedingly gratifying.” — The South Bend Tribune

Oct. 28, 1914: “Tom Terriss is being seen in “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” at LaSalle theater to-day. Mr. Terriss has been seen on the American stage in various Dickens plays, and has toured Canada, Australia and Southern Africa. Mr. Terriss appears as John Jasper, the evil minded uncle who causes so much trouble by his wicked love for Rosa Bud. As well known, Dickens died before he had finished the story and since then minds big and little have been trying to solve the questions left unanswered by the author.” — The South Bend Tribune

Oct. 29, 1923: “The local branch of the St. Joseph county chapter of American Red Cross has prepared its quota of Christmas bags for United States soldiers in the Panama Canal Zone and will ship them to Washington, D.C., in a few days where they will be taken care of in connection with shipments from other cities to be sent to soldiers on duty in other United States possessions.” — The South Bend Tribune

Oct. 30, 1931: “Four Tribune carriers, winners in a recent circulation contest, left Thursday night on a five day trip to New York and Washington. While in New York they will visit the many points of interest including the new George Washington bridge, which is the longest suspension bridge in the world; the Empire state building; the Statue of Liberty, and Wall street. In Washington they will learn how the federal government is operated. The group will return home Wednesday on the Capitol Limited of the Baltimore & Ohio railroad.” — The South Bend Tribune

Oct. 31, 1940: “Goblins and spooks will reign supreme on the east side of the city tonight when the East Side Boys’ club, in cooperation with the recreation division of the city park department and the recreation department of the WPA, sponsors an old time community Halloween celebration.” — The South Bend Tribune

Nov. 1, 1958: “The Mishawaka Jaycee-sponsored Halloween party attracted an estimated 5,500 boys and girls dressed as goblins, gremlins, witches, ghosts and in other costumes to the downtown business district Friday night. Jaycee workers today estimated it was the largest and most orderly in the 10-year history of the affair.” — The South Bend Tribune

Nov. 2, 1961: “South Bend police today ceased the confiscation of Henry Miller’s novel, “Tropic of Cancer,” and left the enforcement of a 1905 indecent literature law, if the book violates the law, up to Prosecutor Patrick Brennan. It was Prosecutor Brennan who prompted the city to launch a confiscatory and warning campaign Saturday, City Attorney Irving J. Smith and Mayor Frank J. Bruggner said today.” — The South Bend Tribune

