    • South Bend Tribune

    Taste: Granger BHG Chinese Bistro owner builds legacy but is set to retire

    By Greg Swiercz, South Bend Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GOQr_0wP80K7q00

    GRANGER — Tammy Glass sat at a table inside her restaurant, BHG Chinese Bistro , talking about how the place began 14 years ago and how it has become a "go-to" destination for authentic sit-down Chinese cuisine.

    Tucked into the corner of a shopping plaza that sports a Martin's Super Market , Glass talks of starting the bistro with a great chef from Chicago and having two menus — one with mostly blended entrées that most customers would expect and another with what she called "authentic" Chinese creations.

    "Some people called it the 'secret' menu," Glass said with a laugh. "We don't just automatically pull it out."

    Taste: Full-flavored, stick-to-your-ribs food on the menu at Allie's Café in River Park

    There were many instances where authentic dishes became so popular that Glass would move them to the general menu when she would update the lists. Like Dan Dan noodles, with spicy noodles, minced chicken and baby bokchoy, or beef niuhe — stir-fried flank steak with rice noodles and Chinese vegetables.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33cLww_0wP80K7q00

    Other creations by Glass, such as jalapeno beef and pork and judgement chicken had become popular with diners, and the restaurant owner credits her study of types of food and her original chef, Fang Jian, with setting the tone for the Chinese eatery that Glass says is recommended by the local Chinese community and those visiting, from local university faculties and others.

    And over the years, even during the pandemic, the business has grown. Glass said there are more tofu dishes being ordered, and vegetarian dishes with vegetables are also a changing trend to the positive.

    But BHG Chinese Bistro, like many local establishments, is feeling the crunch of food cost increases and employee shortages. Glass said she has shrunk the menu to stay competitive.

    Carryout meals have been strong and have only grown stronger during and after the pandemic. She believes, however, that some of the habits of taking food home rather than eating it in a restaurant still are prevalent today.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUXpl_0wP80K7q00

    "I miss those days when people come in to eat the food," Glass said. "It actually taste better here; it's hot, and it stays crispy."

    Coming to an end?

    But Glass has decided to retire by the end of the year. Despite a restaurant that is still viable, a few issues in her life have influenced her decision to try to sell the business.

    Her husband had a health issue two years ago, which, Glass says, resulted in some changes in her family's plans that allow them to assist him.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gv67C_0wP80K7q00

    And earlier this year, Glass said, she lost one of her most loved employees to cancer in late spring. Having her employee there interacting with customers was such a boon to business, she said, and the loss has been hard.

    "After cancer treatment, most people would just sit home," Glass said. "She wanted to come to work, and I'd say, 'You need to rest,' and she would say, 'I come to work. I feel instantly better.'"

    There were many mixed emotions in Glass as she spoke of her business and the potential sale.

    "I want to retire, and that is the good part," Glass added. "But the other part is, we have a good brand."

    Glass said she is proud of the legacy she has created, but she fears that the food and memories she helped foster will disappear.

    "I would like to see it carry on, but in order to carry on, you have to have a great kitchen," Glass said. Current chefs Chungling Wang and Fuquan Chen are preparing the food, and she said the quality has always been important to the success of the restaurant. "You hope that a legacy could continue," she said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lP1rm_0wP80K7q00

    What will Glass do upon retirement? The former English professor in China said she has a lot of reading and writing to do, things she has had top put on hold to run a restaurant.

    "I have so many stories to tell," she said. "Who would ever know I would be a restaurant owner? That was definitely not my plan."

    The two other original co-owners had asked her to manage the restaurant, and she said she dreamed of owning her own business someday, but she didn't expect it to be a restaurant.

    "Even if the business closes, I still have the sense of pride, because everyone knows how good the food is," Glass said. "And if people think of Chinese food, BOOM, BHG pops into their heads."

    "You want your legacy to go on, but it can't, because it's not somebody else's," Glass said.

    BHG Chinese Bistro

    What: Chinese restaurant

    Where: 12980 Indiana 23, Suite D, Granger

    Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and Sundays; 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed Mondays

    Prices: $22.99-$7

    For more information: Call 574-243-0700; bhgchinesebistro.com

    If you know of a restaurant that should be featured in an upcoming Taste column, email Tribune staff writer Greg Swiercz at gswiercz@sbtinfo.com .

    This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Taste: Granger BHG Chinese Bistro owner builds legacy but is set to retire

