Another guided hike offered to see Portage Manor wilds and offer ideas for using the land

SOUTH BEND — There will be another chance to take a guided hike of the trails and grounds at Portage Manor and to share your ideas of how the land could be used on Oct. 29.

Local ecologist Steve Sass, who led a similar tour on Oct. 22 , will depart with the group at 5 p.m., at the former county home , 3016 Portage Ave. This time, he’ll explore other parts of the more than 100-acre property that he hadn’t covered.

Eco assessment: The wilds of Portage Manor counted up: Glaciers, critters and Mother Nature's race to heal

Sass and Commissioner Derek Dieter encourage visitors to bring their suggestions of what they’d like to see the county do with the property. County officials have said that a 34-acre wooded ravine will be preserved but that the rest of the fields and woods could be sold for development .

Sass and his business partner/naturalist Amanda Smith recently finished an ecological assessment of the Portage Manor property.

