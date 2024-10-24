Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • South Bend Tribune

    Here's where to bring prescription drugs for 'Take Back Day.' More naloxone boxes coming.

    By Joseph Dits, South Bend Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDwgG_0wJuxyz900

    You have a chance to rid your home of potentially dangerous old medications, while new, life-saving naloxone boxes are being added around St. Joseph County.

    Five locations across the county will take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 26. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can bring your expired or excess medications to the following sites:

    ∎ St. Joseph County Jail, 401 W. Sample St., South Bend.

    ∎ Clay Fire Station No. 21, 18776 Cleveland Road, South Bend.

    ∎ Clay Fire Station No. 25, 12481 Anderson Road, Granger.

    ∎ Community Hospital of Bremen, 1020 High Road, Bremen.

    ∎ Mishawaka Fire Station No. 4, 3000 Harrison Road.

    If you cannot make it then, there are several other places in the area where you can drop off such pills throughout the year, such as the South Bend Police station at 701 W. Sample St.

    Local officials say that, by removing the medications from your home, it prevents misuse and keeps dangerous substances out of the wrong hands and out of the water supply.

    Along with this, the St. Joseph County Department of Health announced that new naloxone (Narcan) boxes will be placed at nearly two dozen locations throughout the county in the coming weeks. Naloxone is a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses rapidly.

    October has seen dozens of opioid overdoses in St. Joseph County, but lives have also been saved through naloxone, according to the health department. Naloxone can be easily administered to a person who's having an overdose but cannot be self-administered, the department said.

    This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Here's where to bring prescription drugs for 'Take Back Day.' More naloxone boxes coming.

    Related Search

    Prescription drug take backNaloxone boxesOpioid overdose preventionDrug disposal locationsSafe medication storageCommunity Hospital

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today13 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily10 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy