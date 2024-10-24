You have a chance to rid your home of potentially dangerous old medications, while new, life-saving naloxone boxes are being added around St. Joseph County.

Five locations across the county will take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 26. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can bring your expired or excess medications to the following sites:

∎ St. Joseph County Jail, 401 W. Sample St., South Bend.

∎ Clay Fire Station No. 21, 18776 Cleveland Road, South Bend.

∎ Clay Fire Station No. 25, 12481 Anderson Road, Granger.

∎ Community Hospital of Bremen, 1020 High Road, Bremen.

∎ Mishawaka Fire Station No. 4, 3000 Harrison Road.

If you cannot make it then, there are several other places in the area where you can drop off such pills throughout the year, such as the South Bend Police station at 701 W. Sample St.

Local officials say that, by removing the medications from your home, it prevents misuse and keeps dangerous substances out of the wrong hands and out of the water supply.

Along with this, the St. Joseph County Department of Health announced that new naloxone (Narcan) boxes will be placed at nearly two dozen locations throughout the county in the coming weeks. Naloxone is a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses rapidly.

October has seen dozens of opioid overdoses in St. Joseph County, but lives have also been saved through naloxone, according to the health department. Naloxone can be easily administered to a person who's having an overdose but cannot be self-administered, the department said.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Here's where to bring prescription drugs for 'Take Back Day.' More naloxone boxes coming.