    • South Bend Tribune

    Adventures: You can get spooky if you want here, or just chill with yoga

    By Joseph Dits, South Bend Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15yhHE_0wIO7SfN00

    The fall harvest needs you to gather up for hayrides, yoga, hikes and pruning of invasive species. Here are a few items we harvested from this week's Outdoor Adventures column.

    Halloween Campfire and Hayrides

    Ox Bow County Park at 23033 County Road 45, Goshen, will host this annual event from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 25 and 26. It will include treats, spooky stories, hayrides, Halloween crafts for kids, a fire dancer, face painting and a “Spooky Sounds” trail. Cost is $5 per person and free for ages 2 and younger.

    Health & Harvest Fest

    Drop by Lydick Bog Nature Preserve in South Bend from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 for guided hikes, guided family-friendly yoga (mats will be provided, but tickets are required), face painting, a bonfire, spiced cider and seasonal goodies. Costumes are welcome. It’s free, family friendly and aimed at wellness. Lydick Bog is at 25898 U.S. 20, just west of the U.S. 20/31 bypass.

    Volunteer day at Lydick Bog

    Helpers are needed to control hard-stemmed invasive species like multiflora rose and bush honeysuckle at Lydick Bog Nature Preserve in South Bend. The work day will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 7. Tools and water will be provided. Sign up through a link here in the text of this column online . Or contact Shirley Heinze Land Trust at 219-242-8558 or volunteer@heinzetrust.org .

    Find columnist Joseph Dits on Facebook at SBTOutdoorAdventures or 574-235-6158 or jdits@sbtinfo.com .

    This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Adventures: You can get spooky if you want here, or just chill with yoga

