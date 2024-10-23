The fall harvest needs you to gather up for hayrides, yoga, hikes and pruning of invasive species. Here are a few items we harvested from this week's Outdoor Adventures column.

Halloween Campfire and Hayrides

Ox Bow County Park at 23033 County Road 45, Goshen, will host this annual event from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 25 and 26. It will include treats, spooky stories, hayrides, Halloween crafts for kids, a fire dancer, face painting and a “Spooky Sounds” trail. Cost is $5 per person and free for ages 2 and younger.

Health & Harvest Fest

Drop by Lydick Bog Nature Preserve in South Bend from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 for guided hikes, guided family-friendly yoga (mats will be provided, but tickets are required), face painting, a bonfire, spiced cider and seasonal goodies. Costumes are welcome. It’s free, family friendly and aimed at wellness. Lydick Bog is at 25898 U.S. 20, just west of the U.S. 20/31 bypass.

Volunteer day at Lydick Bog

Helpers are needed to control hard-stemmed invasive species like multiflora rose and bush honeysuckle at Lydick Bog Nature Preserve in South Bend. The work day will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 7. Tools and water will be provided. Sign up through a link here in the text of this column online . Or contact Shirley Heinze Land Trust at 219-242-8558 or volunteer@heinzetrust.org .

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Adventures: You can get spooky if you want here, or just chill with yoga