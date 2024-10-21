Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • South Bend Tribune

    Who's playing the role of 'Heisman Horvath' at Notre Dame practice? Tyler Buchner, of course

    By Mike Berardino, South Bend Tribune,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tUvD_0wGAhJn900

    SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman smiled slightly upon hearing the question at his Monday news conference.

    With walk-on running back Chase Ketterer having graduated and Justin Fisher now more of a 231-pound fullback, who’s doing the impersonation of Navy quarterback Blake Horvath in practice this week?

    “You’re asking me if (Tyler) Buchner is going to be the scout team quarterback?” Freeman said of the prodigal transfer. “He’s going to get some scout-team quarterback reps, along with (freshman walk-on) Anthony Rezac, who’s been the scout team quarterback ever since CJ (Carr) has been out. Both of those guys will simulate the Navy quarterback.”

    “Heisman Horvath,” as they’re calling him on Navy’s social media, is a dual-threat sensation who has passed and rushed for 10 touchdowns apiece in guiding the No. 24 Midshipmen to a 6-0 start. The junior from Hilliard, Ohio has 888 passing yards and just one interception.

    Horvath, who didn’t play in last year’s 42-3 loss to Notre Dame in Dublin, Ireland, leads the nation’s quarterbacks at 7.9 yards per carry. His 12.3 yards per pass attempt would also lead the FBS level if he had enough pass attempts to qualify.

    Injury report: Billy Schrauth returns, but role is TBD for Notre Dame football

    Now a walk-on wideout who mainly serves as a sideline signaler on game days, Buchner gained 4 yards and a first down on a fake field goal with 3:50 remaining in Saturday’s 31-13 win at Georgia Tech. Quietly subbing in as the holder for Chris Salerno, who also wears No. 26, Buchner saw his first game action since Sept. 16, 2023, when he started for Alabama in a win over South Florida.

    In order to keep the Yellow Jackets in the dark, walk-on linebacker Jerry Rullo had to don his own orange-themed getup (baseball cap and mesh vest) while Buchner swapped his headset for a helmet and entered the game with Notre Dame leading 24-7.

    Why go through all that with the game seemingly in hand?

    “That’s based off what you see game plan-wise,” Freeman said after Saturday’s win. “We can’t save that for a team that we don’t know what they do. The future’s uncertain. We have this moment and we saw this in the game plan and we said, ‘Let’s execute it.’

    “Our job is to find another way to attack your opponent through film study. I don’t want to save. We’re not saving anything. If we feel like we can execute it this game, let’s use it, and then it’s a challenge by us as coaches: Go find another way to attack your opponent.”

    Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for the South Bend Tribune and NDInsider.com. Follow him on social media @Mike Berardino.

    This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Who's playing the role of 'Heisman Horvath' at Notre Dame practice? Tyler Buchner, of course

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today22 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern7 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC21 hours ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch4 hours ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post25 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy