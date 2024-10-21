Who's playing the role of 'Heisman Horvath' at Notre Dame practice? Tyler Buchner, of course

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman smiled slightly upon hearing the question at his Monday news conference.

With walk-on running back Chase Ketterer having graduated and Justin Fisher now more of a 231-pound fullback, who’s doing the impersonation of Navy quarterback Blake Horvath in practice this week?

“You’re asking me if (Tyler) Buchner is going to be the scout team quarterback?” Freeman said of the prodigal transfer. “He’s going to get some scout-team quarterback reps, along with (freshman walk-on) Anthony Rezac, who’s been the scout team quarterback ever since CJ (Carr) has been out. Both of those guys will simulate the Navy quarterback.”

“Heisman Horvath,” as they’re calling him on Navy’s social media, is a dual-threat sensation who has passed and rushed for 10 touchdowns apiece in guiding the No. 24 Midshipmen to a 6-0 start. The junior from Hilliard, Ohio has 888 passing yards and just one interception.

Horvath, who didn’t play in last year’s 42-3 loss to Notre Dame in Dublin, Ireland, leads the nation’s quarterbacks at 7.9 yards per carry. His 12.3 yards per pass attempt would also lead the FBS level if he had enough pass attempts to qualify.

Injury report: Billy Schrauth returns, but role is TBD for Notre Dame football

Now a walk-on wideout who mainly serves as a sideline signaler on game days, Buchner gained 4 yards and a first down on a fake field goal with 3:50 remaining in Saturday’s 31-13 win at Georgia Tech. Quietly subbing in as the holder for Chris Salerno, who also wears No. 26, Buchner saw his first game action since Sept. 16, 2023, when he started for Alabama in a win over South Florida.

In order to keep the Yellow Jackets in the dark, walk-on linebacker Jerry Rullo had to don his own orange-themed getup (baseball cap and mesh vest) while Buchner swapped his headset for a helmet and entered the game with Notre Dame leading 24-7.

Why go through all that with the game seemingly in hand?

“That’s based off what you see game plan-wise,” Freeman said after Saturday’s win. “We can’t save that for a team that we don’t know what they do. The future’s uncertain. We have this moment and we saw this in the game plan and we said, ‘Let’s execute it.’

“Our job is to find another way to attack your opponent through film study. I don’t want to save. We’re not saving anything. If we feel like we can execute it this game, let’s use it, and then it’s a challenge by us as coaches: Go find another way to attack your opponent.”

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for the South Bend Tribune and NDInsider.com. Follow him on social media @Mike Berardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Who's playing the role of 'Heisman Horvath' at Notre Dame practice? Tyler Buchner, of course