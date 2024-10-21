Taste: Full-flavored, stick-to-your-ribs food on the menu at Allie's Café in River Park

SOUTH BEND — Maybe it was a good thing Betty Sulok decided to forego a nursing career and go into the restaurant business.

The eatery startups she engineered early in her career and her place, Allie's Café & Catering , are signs that she may have found her calling.

Allie's, named after Sulok's daughter, is located at 2323 Mishawaka Ave. in River Park . It is the second site for the down-home restaurant that often sees her husband, Chuck, working in the place.

The first site for Allie's was a 55-seat establishment on West Jefferson Boulevard across from the Rainbow Inn in Mishawaka. Sulok said the move was not really scary, because she had a lot of experience in the restaurant business before that time.

Taste: At Jeannie's House Diner in South Bend, patrons feel the closeness of a place that cares

"I was two years into my BSN for nursing and had some medical issues, and I thought, 'Wait: I'm going to switch my major over to business,'" Sulok said.

Drawing on her work history in restaurants in early adulthood, she helped friends open up four restaurants and would get them up and running before she moved on to help open the next.

"Then a friend asked me if I would open up a Dairy Queen for them (in Granger), and I stayed there five years," she said. "So then I got to thinking, 'I'm just going (to open) up one for myself.' So that day I put in my notice, and they then put it up for sale."

The West Jefferson Allie's site in Mishawaka quickly outgrew its site, and, Sulok said, needed to expand. She eventually came across the former Morrow's Restaurant site on Mishawaka Avenue in River Park, and after debating over the expense for the larger space, she eventually moved her restaurant there, with few regrets.

"It's kind of a scary process going from a 55-seater to 180 seats, but it's been a tremendous move," she said. "I brought over three employees, four employees, and I just retired the original employee we had."

Catering at the start

Allie's has been catering since 1999, and, Sulok said, the feature has been good for the restaurant. Currently accounting for about 60% of the restaurant's business, she said, Allie's customizes its catering packages to what customers want and need.

The catering part was especially important during the pandemic, because factories that had essential workers could feed their employees with catering from Allie's.

"We pivoted to independent packaging," Sulok said. "Companies fed their staff a couple hundred meals a day so they didn't have to have their people go and punch out and punch back in."

Full-flavor menus

When asked what types of food Allie's presents, Sulok unapologetically says the food is "high in flavor."

"Stick to your ribs, not a diet kind of food place," she said. "We give them enough food to take leftovers, and we're not afraid to flavor our food."

Breakfasts are wide and varied, with a variety of omelets, skillets, and homemade biscuits and gravy. Also featured is an "Allie's Own" German special of American fries, onions, peppers, sausage and eggs scrambled with a “secret” sauce.

Another special is a French toast casserole, and a variety of the more traditional pancakes and egg dishes.

The lunch menu includes the River Park Burger, the Traditional Big Allie's, a variety of wraps and sandwiches and salads.

A traditional Polish dinner is on the menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

People key to success

When asked about the future of the restaurant, Sulok said she's not going anywhere.

As for customers, she feels recent inflation and cost of living constraints for customers are things she wants to alleviate with how she prices the food she offers.

"The way the world is right now, when people are cutting out things, they're cutting out dinners and higher-priced meals," she said. "We try to make it affordable. We have a $5.95 breakfast special here every day, Tuesday through Friday that includes a beverage."

"I want people to be able to come here on a daily basis, to have a sense of normal behavior to meet with their friends," she said. "I'd rather have someone come in and spend $5 a day, five days a week, than a person spending $10 a day once. I'd rather see faces in the seats every day than once or twice a week."

Sulok said she decided to close on Sundays because many of her longtime employees were having children who then had their own children, and she said it was important to give employees time for their families.

The Allie's owner takes her restaurant motto seriously.

"It's really like what we put on our t-shirts: 'You're only a Stanger Here Once,'" Sulok said. "We're a family."

Allie's Café & Catering

• What: American breakfast and lunch diner

• Where: 2323 E. Mishawaka Ave., South Bend

• Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays

• Prices: $13.99-$5.95

• For more information: Call 574-232-9520; alliescafe.com/index.html

If you know of a restaurant that should be featured in an upcoming Taste column, email Tribune staff writer Greg Swiercz at gswiercz@sbtinfo.com .

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Taste: Full-flavored, stick-to-your-ribs food on the menu at Allie's Café in River Park