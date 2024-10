(This story was updated to add new information.)

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football, despite pushing its winning streak to five games, remained at No. 11 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll .

Unbeaten Iowa State (7-0) jumped the Irish (6-1) despite Notre Dame’s solid showing in a 31-13 win over unranked Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta.

Six one-loss teams are ranked ahead of Notre Dame: Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, LSU, Tennessee and Clemson.

Texas A&M, whose only loss came at home to Notre Dame in the season opener, stayed put at No. 14.

Navy (6-0) moved into the rankings at No. 24, one spot behind Army (7-0). Notre Dame will face both service academies in the coming weeks: Navy on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., and Army at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Nov. 23.

The Midshipmen have the nation’s No. 4 scoring offense at 44.8 points per game. Notre Dame’s scoring defense moved up to No. 5 nationally at 11.9 points per game, one spot ahead of Army.

On defense, Navy is tied with Iowa for 30 th nationally at 19.7 points per game allowed. Notre Dame’s offense (34.6 points per game) is tied for 26 th with Oregon, which moved into the top spot in the coaches’ poll with Georgia’s road upset of top-ranked Texas on Saturday night.

Notre Dame remained at No. 12 in the Associated Press poll of media members. Notre Dame has climbed as high as No. 5 after the opener.

Navy is also No. 24 in the AP poll. This Saturday will be the 11th time in 97 meetings that both teams are ranked and the first since 2019.

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee releases its first Top 25 of the season on Nov. 5.

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for the South Bend Tribune and NDInsider.com. Follow him on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: See where Notre Dame football landed in latest US LBM Coaches Poll after fifth straight win