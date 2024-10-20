Headlines in History 1955: Crack NYC Commodore To Stop Here

What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea.

Oct. 20, 1906: “Many difficulties have been encountered by the men employed in doing the preliminary work on the new LaSalle avenue bridge, but with pleasant weather W. A. Hey, the engineer in charge of the work, expects to increase the force of men from 25 to 75 next week and will have the new structure open to traffic by Aug. 1, as specified in his contract. It has been necessary to tear down every vestige of the old structure, and in preparing the ground for the west approach the workmen came upon the foundations of the bridge which did service fully 60 years ago. These foundations consisted of huge cedar and oak logs, which with the change in the current of the river, were submerged with water.” — The South Bend Tribune

Oct. 21, 1912: “With the purpose of building vacuum ice plants throughout the country, the Vacuum Ice Machine company, of South Bend, has filed articles of incorporation authorizing capital stock of $25,000, and will (begin) work soon on the erections of a new plant in this city.” — The South Bend Tribune

Oct. 22, 1927: “South Bend is again without a morning newspaper. The final issue of the South Bend Morning News-Times was delivered this morning. Pasted on the copies delivered in South Bend were letters in which it was announced that subscribers would be transferred to the Evening News-Times.” — The South Bend Tribune

Oct. 23, 1932: “The South Bend Hoosier Art Patrons association has again entered into an educational program for this year, especially designed for the pleasure of the children of the South Bend schools. The Hoosier Salon Patrons association maintains an art gallery in the Post building in Chicago, where membership artists are privileged to bring their paintings for display and for sale.” — The South Bend Tribune

Oct. 24, 1948: “Purchase of the residence property at 1113 East Jefferson boulevard for school purposes was announced Saturday by officials of St. Mary’s college. The property, for many years the home of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick S. Fish, was bought by St. Mary’s from Mr. and Mrs. Ben Medow at an undisclosed price.” — The South Bend Tribune

Oct. 25, 1955: “One of the New York Central System’s crack passenger trains from Chicago to New York, the Commodore Vanderbilt, will begin stopping in South Bend Sunday to pick up passengers for New York City, Gene Daly, Central passenger representative here, announced today. The eastbound Commodore, an all-Pullman train with bedrooms, roomettes and compartments, never has been scheduled to pick up passengers in South Bend before.” — The South Bend Tribune

Oct. 26, 1962: “Time confusion will have new boundaries when it returns to Indiana at 2 a.m. Sunday — the traditional date for the end of day-light saving time. Year-around fast time has pushed a little farther to the west, leaving only 17 counties and parts of six others in the area which will push clock hands back an hour and return to Central Standard Time.” — The South Bend Tribune

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Headlines in History 1955: Crack NYC Commodore To Stop Here