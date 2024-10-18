Penn vs. Mishawaka volleyball battle lives up to the hype, while Adams cruises past Riley

MISHAWAKA – Mishawaka came out and threw a big right hook.

Penn countered with some body shots, wearing down its opponent.

And while Mishawaka still had one last strong punch in them that staggered its opponent, Penn dug down deep to throw the final haymaker.

To think this was just the first round of the postseason, too.

While the Class 4A, Sectional 3 volleyball sectional quarterfinal between No. 10 Penn and No. 16 Mishawaka may have not gone the full 15 rounds a championship boxing fight goes, it was the equivalent of 12 dramatic rounds between the two rivals Thursday night. The Kingsmen ultimately prevailed 19-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-22 to advance to Saturday’s second semifinal match with Michigan City at approx. 11:30 a.m. at Penn High School.

More: It's IHSAA volleyball sectional week. Here are the South Bend area brackets and results

More: High school football in the South Bend area: Complete coverage of the 2024 season

South Bend Adams swept city foe Riley in the first quarterfinal Thursday to advance to the 10 a.m. Saturday semifinal match with LaPorte. The two semifinal winners meet in the championship match at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Penn outlasts Mishawaka

It looked like Mishawaka was going to run away with things early, going up 15-4 in the first set. Not even two Penn timeouts could slow down the Cavemen’s momentum at that point.

“Everybody came out fired up, confident, knew that they had prepared well and played the game,” Mishawaka coach Randa Adams said.

More: It's been 52 years since a weekend like this for the South Bend area boys tennis scene

Although Mishawaka would go on to win the set, Penn was able to rally enough to make it a respectable 25-19 score. That momentum would carry into the next two sets, where the Kingsmen played nearly mistake-free volleyball. A 25-13 set two win and 25-10 set three victory put Penn in the driver’s seat.

“We talked about how that’s why we play five sets,” Penn coach Kaitlyn Hickey said. “Building that momentum back up — this is our court, we’ve been here before. Yeah, everyone has nerves for sectionals, so we were trying to get over that.”

It felt like Penn would cruise to another easy set win when it took an 8-4 lead to begin set four. Mishawaka stormed back with its season on the line, though, eventually taking a 21-13 advantage, with everyone thinking a fifth set was inevitable.

The Kingsmen found a way to finish off the match from there, though, closing on a 12-1 run to shock the Cavemen and advance to the next round of the tournament.

It was a well-rounded effort for Penn (20-5), which saw senior Shannon Rudge lead the offense with 17 kills, sophomore Anna McCullough add 15 and senior Sarah Noto 12. Junior Abby Lane had an impressive 32 digs and senior Abbigail Gingerich had 30 assists to lead Penn in those respective categories.

“It’s one game at a time,” Hickey said. “We put a lot of focus into this game because we needed to win it to move on. I’ll be watching Michigan City video (Thursday night) and get ready for them. I think if we play our game, it shouldn’t really matter who’s on the other side because we just need to take care of the ball for us.”

Mishawaka closes its first season under Randa Adams with a 27-4 mark, with the cruelty of the blind draw system meaning it ends without a playoff victory.

“To say that was going to be our record at the beginning of the season … I don’t want to say I didn’t think we’d be successful — I knew we’d be successful, but I definitely can’t ask for a better start as a head coach,” Adams said. “To have a record like that and go out the way we did, fighting — it’s bittersweet. It’s a great group of seniors that’s going to be missed.”

“The tree” leads SB Adams past Riley

Thursday was the fifth time Adams (19-6) and Riley (5-31) had faced off this season, whether it be at a tournament or in regular season matches. The Eagles won all five times, with the result this time around being a 25-10, 25-11, 25-5 victory.

“Our last match was against Riley, too — we haven’t played anyone else in a week-and-a-half,” Adams coach Bobby Harwood said. “It’s nothing against Riley, but it’s just hard to play the same team over and over again.”

Senior Makaylah Asuquo was a key part of the win for Adams, seemingly scoring whenever she wanted to. Nicknamed “the tree” because of her height, Asuquo had multiple kills, including a big one that ended the first set.

“She’s our safety net,” said Harwood of Asuquo. “Being in the middle, we have to make sure we’re passing the ball well enough to keep her and Maliya (Freeman), our other middle hitter, involved. Those two are some of the more dynamic players you’re going to see, especially at that position.”

The Eagles now get ready to face a LaPorte team that has had an interesting week, to say the least. Slicers head coach TR Harlan was removed from his position Wednesday after being arrested in Porter County on federal fraud and theft charges. Natalie Santana is the interim coach for LaPorte (17-13), who are looking to make another deep tournament run after reaching semistate last year.

More: LaPorte volleyball coach arrested on fraud charges

“I think it could go both ways,” said Harwood of the major changes surrounding LaPorte this week. “It could get in their heads since they’re young, or they’re out there playing and just getting better. It could be that extra drive for them, right? We’re not going to focus on it; I’m going to focus on my team and being the best we can be.”

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Penn vs. Mishawaka volleyball battle lives up to the hype, while Adams cruises past Riley