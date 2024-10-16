Open in App
    • South Bend Tribune

    Fall's scary season is a good time for South Bend Civic Theatre to present 'The Birds'

    By Greg Swiercz, South Bend Tribune,

    2 days ago

    SOUTH BEND — Just in time for Halloween, "The Birds" kicks off its run through the scary season Friday at South Bend Civic Theatre .

    Not your Alfred Hitchcock's version, Conor McPherson's play takes place in a "near future" Ireland where three strangers shelter in place during periods of menacing bird attacks as the society around them collapses. The McPherson play is a study on how the people survive and interact with the attacks, the food supply shortages, a mysterious neighbor and each other, according to summaries of the play, which is based on the short story by Daphne du Maurier .

    Laura Lucci, currently a senior lecturer in the Saint Mary's College department of communication studies, dance and theater, is directing the play. A 2008 Saint Mary's graduate, she went on to get her master's and doctorate in drama, theater and performance studies at the University of Toronto.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R4woo_0w8n6biX00

    Lucci directed and undertook stage management in addition to acting while in college. She is taking on her first directing role with Civic with "The Birds," but she said she is enjoying the experience.

    "I've never seen the Hitchcock movie and, after I took the job, I said, 'Well, I can't watch it now,'" Lucci said with a laugh. "I love zombie movies, and (the script) reminds me of them so much."

    "In zombie movies, you get the shock factor immediately, and then it's just the people who are scary," she said. "In the script (of 'The Birds'), these people are in a confined space, trying to survive not just the world outside, but also the world inside."

    Lucci was approached about doing the play, and she found the play's exploration of human fear and tension much like the zombie movie genre.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KwAcH_0w8n6biX00

    She said she admires McPherson's attention to detail and his balance of humor and fear in the play's script, which makes for a strong psychological thriller for the time of the year.

    Lucci said the tension and fear in the play comes from external sources, like the birds, but the tension in how the characters behave in the dire circumstances they have entered into also shows the internal strife that befalls them.

    Characters reveal flaws

    William Loring, who plays the role of Nat, teams up with Diane, played by Natalie Biegel, a person he meets on the road. They shelter in a house, where the bird attacks have wrecked havoc on society and he has to reveal his troubled past that possibly includes mental illness. Loring said the audience has to decide if he is reliable.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPLy3_0w8n6biX00

    "He's an interesting character. He's a fun character to play," Loring said. "Is he OK? Is he going to turn out to me dangerous? He definitely has some issues that he's trying to work out with limited success."

    Loring currently is the construction manager at Civic. He took on part-time work in the mid-2010s and recently took the full-time job after retiring from his job at Tire Rack.

    He is no stranger to acting. He was part of the troupe of students who produced the WNDU-TV television series "Beyond our Control." The spoof TV series was run by students and ran from 1968 to 1986.

    After a hiatus to raise a family, his children's work in theater got him interested in it again, and that interest has put him where he is today in "The Birds" cast.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HW7gM_0w8n6biX00

    The play is intended to be a bit creepy in its presentation. Lucci said the play tries to challenge the audience to see whether the characters, while flawed, react properly or not while in the predicament with the birds and the external world.

    Loring agreed.

    "You can decide whether the characters are telling the truth when they say something or something happens," Loring said. "It's up to the actors to decide how to play it, and then it's up to the audience to decide what they make of it. I find that very interesting."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QiUdi_0w8n6biX00

    Beigel, in her first role with Civic, actually thought she was trying out for the role of Julia, played by Mariah Downey. Her selection to portray Diane, however, was welcome for Biegel because it's the largest role she has ever played. Also cast in the play is Kevin James, playing the role of Tierney.

    "She (Diane) is the fixer, she is motherly in that she wants everything to be her way and will do anything to have that be her end result," Biegel said.

    But Biegel said the audience may have a hard time relating to Diane because she has different perspectives on the other characters and on her predicament in the house with the birds outside.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEmGM_0w8n6biX00

    "The audience is going to have a very challenging time relating to any one of the three characters because they each have traits that are relatable but, holistically, are very flawed," she said.

    The actors said there are no visual birds used in the play. But the audience will hear them, and the play will bring all the tension and fear associated with the story.

    NOTE: The play has strong language, smoking and adult themes. It is recommended for audiences 18 and older.

    Onstage

    What: South Bend Civic Theatre presents Conor McPherson's "The Birds"

    Where: South Bend Civic Theatre, 403 N. Main St., South Bend

    When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 24-26 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27

    Cost: $35-$27; the Oct. 17 preview performance is pay-what-you-can.

    For more information: Call 574-234-1112 or visit sbct.org .

    Email Tribune staff writer Greg Swiercz at gswiercz@sbtinfo.com .

    This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Fall's scary season is a good time for South Bend Civic Theatre to present 'The Birds'

