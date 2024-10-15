First frost of the season coming to the South Bend area this week

The South Bend area is about right on target for the first potential frosts of autumn expected in the early morning hours over the next few days.

That’s according to the National Weather Service office in Syracuse, Ind. , as well as the meteorologists at The Tribune’s new gathering partner, WNDU-TV .

Jim Andersen, a staff meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the best chances for frost will likely occur Tuesday night with overnight temperatures expected to dip to 35 and Wednesday night when overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 32 in some areas.

Andersen explained that the chances of frost will increase as winds coming off of a warmer Lake Michigan start to die down and there’s less cloud cover to keep the warmth in.

The first frost might come as a shock considering the warmth the area has been enjoying so far this autumn, but according to the National Weather Service, it’s right on target ― generally occurring from Oct. 11 to Oct. 30 in St. Joseph County while a hard freeze ― temperatures dipping down to 26 ― is only a month away, on average.

“These temperatures are very typical,” Andersen said, adding that when temperatures get to around 35 degrees people can expect frost in low-lying areas. The last time South Bend hit the freezing mark was April 24, he said, adding that the long-range winter forecast should be available in the next week or so.

