Vote411: St. Joseph County Surveyor — Republican Derek Dieter vs. Democrat Ed Fisher

Two candidates will appear on the ballot for St. Joseph County Surveyor: Republican Derek Dieter and Democrat Ed Fisher.

Derek Dieter

Occupation: St Joseph County Commissioner, District 2

Education: St. Joseph High School ‘74, Holy Cross Jr. College, IUSB. Associate Criminal Justice

Email: dddny1515@icloud.com

Website: Votedieter.com

Ed Fisher

Occupation: Licensed Land Surveyor/President, Fisher Land Surveying Services

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, Bloomington

Email: Fisherforsurveyor@gmail.com

Website: actblue.com/donate/ed-fisher-for-st--joseph-county-surveyor-1

Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?viewas=100000686899395&id=61560264670631

Explain the responsibilities of the county surveyor and which one is most important.

Dieter: By Indiana Code, the surveyor is the technical authority on the construction, reconstruction, and maintenance of all regulated drains in the county. In addition, the surveyor maintains records of all section corners throughout the county and supervises civil engineering work pertaining to construction and maintenance of drains and ditches.

Fisher: The County Surveyor manages the construction, reconstruction, vacation/removal and maintenance of all regulated drains and proposed regulated drains. Keeping our waters clean is one of the main concerns and/or responsibilities of the County Surveyor. The County Surveyor must maintain a corner record book showing original government section corners, and is required to establish, locate and reference at least 5% of the 1800 corners each year. The County Surveyor is a member of and technical advisor to the the Area Plan Commission and Plat Committee and as such advises various technical committees reviewing subdivisions, drainage plans and development plans. The Surveyor keeps and at times prepares annexation and dis-annexation descriptions for each city and town on file. Only surveyors and attorneys can prepare such legal descriptions.

What skills and experiences qualify you to be county surveyor?

Dieter: I was elected to 3 different 4 year terms as a city council member for the City of South Bend including 5 years as the President. I am currently in my fourth year as a St. Jospeh County Commissioner, serving as the Vice President.I have institutional knowledge of how government works. I am currently on my fourth year as a member of the St. Joseph County Drainage Board. I attend the Plat Committee meetings as well as Area Plan meetings. I am committed to utilizing my skills and community knowledge to ensure responsible and effective management of St. Joseph County surveying needs

Have worked with the current Surveyor Robert Kruszynski, who has been a mentor to me.

Fisher: I have been a Professional Licensed Surveyor and owned Fisher Land Surveying Services for Thirty-five (35) years. During that time I have completed a great number of surveys for individuals, businesses, universities and the Municipalities of St, Joseph County. I have prepared drainage plans, subdivision plans, staked-out large construction projects and prepared highly detailed drawings for the transfer of property. My experience as a small business owner is both in the field and in the office, and both technical and administrative.

Should the county surveyor be elected or appointed? Explain.

Dieter: The county surveyor should be an elected position. The choice should NOT be placed in the hands of other elected officials. The voters are the ones who should make that decision. The surveyor is very important part of county government and the citizens voice should be heard.

The only time a surveyor would be appointed it would be in the case of a retirement or that surveyor vacating the office.

This occurred in December 20 22 with the current non-licensed surveyor, Robert Kruszynski being picked over my opponent, the licensed surveyor, Ed Fisher.

The Democratic Party picked the unlicensed experienced person over Ed Fisher, meaning being licensed does not HAVE to be part of being a County Surveyor in Indiana.

Fisher: I believe the County Surveyor should be an elected position in order to maintain the fairness and integrety of the position. In 1831 the County Commissioners began appointing County Surveyors in Indiana. The Constitution in 1852 established the County Surveyor as an elected office with a four (4) year term. However, due to the technical nature of the position, the surveyor has no term limits. I feel election as opposed to appointment allows a well informed public to compare the job requirements, the qualifications of the individual and the fiscal impact to the County Election as opposed to appointment helps keep political favoritism at arms length.

What is one thing about the county surveyor’s office you wish all members of the community understood?

Dieter: The county surveyor does NOT have to be a registered surveyor. In fact, 65% of the county surveyors in Indiana are not. The position is to act administratively and as an advisory role. The County Surveyor does not do private surveys.

Serves on the Drainage Board

Maintains legal survey records

Manages the 900 miles of ditches, creeks and waterways in the county.

Participates on Area Plan and Plat Committee.

Certifies permit locations for Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Assigns address in unincorporated areas of the county.

Fisher: I wish all members of the community understood that this is both a technical and administrative position and not just an administrative one and that it often requires the knowledge, experience, seal and signature of a Professional Land Surveyor, otherwise much of the work must be contracted out at County expense. If the communjity members have a surveying question, the Surveyor's Office should be their first contact. Remember, the word Surveyor is in the job title for a reason. Experience matters and qualifications count!

