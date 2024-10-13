Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • South Bend Tribune

    Need help applying for new property tax credit for ages 55+? Info sessions are coming.

    By Joseph Dits, South Bend Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmfj3_0w54bem700

    SOUTH BEND — In September alone, 613 St. Joseph County residents applied for a new property tax credit for homeowners age 55 and older , a surge of 489 more than the month before.

    County officials say they’re happy to see the increase after they’d made a renewed push recently to get the word out.

    Next up, the public can come to the last of three question-and-answer sessions on the new tax credit at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Francis Branch Library , 52655 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend.

    Representatives from county Auditor John Murphy’s and county Assessor Mike Castellon’s offices will answer questions and assist. They’ll also cover a separate property-tax deduction for homeowners age 65 and older who have more limited incomes.

    Then, from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 2, county staff will offer help for homeowners who need help applying for the tax credits. This will be in the lobby of the County-City Building, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend. You must bring identification to prove your age. Homeowners can also sign up for the tax credit on their own anytime at the county auditor’s web site: www.sjcindiana.gov/2302/Auditor .

    The county has processed a total of 7,160 applications for the 55+ tax credit so far in 2024, County Council member Amy Drake said in a press conference with other elected officials on Wednesday, Oct. 10. She’d led the effort to seek the credit, which the council approved unanimously in late 2023 after hearing complaints about costly spikes in property taxes.

    “This will be a major saving for our citizens and a huge safeguard for the older people of our county,” Drake said.

    The county auditor’s office reports that 3,417 people applied for the new credit in January, a number that dropped to 797 in February and edged downward this summer, hitting just 124 applications in August.

    You must apply to get the credit, which caps the increase in your property tax at no more than 2% per year for the next three years. To qualify, you must have lived in your house for at least 10 years and have a homestead deduction. There is no income limit.

    South Bend Tribune reporter Joseph Dits can be reached at 574-235-6158 or jdits@sbtinfo.com .

    This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Need help applying for new property tax credit for ages 55+? Info sessions are coming.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Laura Cornelio
    1d ago
    Wow,wish it'd apply to Clark County residents
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com6 days ago
    4 prescription medications that can land you a DUI
    MotorBiscuit4 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com3 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    All Walmart stores will be closed for 24 hours next month
    Time Out7 days ago
    Get Ready: Social Security to Issue Double Payments in Early November
    goaifa.com2 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Walmart and Dollar Tree warned to check change after $200 million issue highlighted by experts
    Irish Star5 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    'Some People Never Learn': Polk County Man Out on Bond Caught Again for Same Crime
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Warnock says large numbers of Black men voting for Trump is ‘not going to happen’
    The Hill2 days ago
    Old Farmer’s Almanac Forecast: A Winter of Surprises for Indianapolis and Indiana
    jackandkitty.com2 days ago
    Why This Popular Coffee Might Face a Ban in the United States
    goaifa.com2 days ago
    Chevrolet Discontinuing Once Popular Model, Laying Off Workers
    The Boot6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Missed The Northern Lights? Here’s Where They’re Forecast To Appear Next.
    HuffPost4 days ago
    IRS Announces Changes to Retiree Tax Brackets after COLA 2025
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Donald Trump announces he's expecting a Lebanese American grandchild
    The Detroit Free Press4 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Kamala Harris Just Rolled Out One Of The Biggest Proposals Of Her Campaign. Why Haven't You Heard More About It?
    HuffPost4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy