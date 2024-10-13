Need help applying for new property tax credit for ages 55+? Info sessions are coming.

SOUTH BEND — In September alone, 613 St. Joseph County residents applied for a new property tax credit for homeowners age 55 and older , a surge of 489 more than the month before.

County officials say they’re happy to see the increase after they’d made a renewed push recently to get the word out.

Next up, the public can come to the last of three question-and-answer sessions on the new tax credit at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Francis Branch Library , 52655 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend.

Representatives from county Auditor John Murphy’s and county Assessor Mike Castellon’s offices will answer questions and assist. They’ll also cover a separate property-tax deduction for homeowners age 65 and older who have more limited incomes.

Then, from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 2, county staff will offer help for homeowners who need help applying for the tax credits. This will be in the lobby of the County-City Building, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend. You must bring identification to prove your age. Homeowners can also sign up for the tax credit on their own anytime at the county auditor’s web site: www.sjcindiana.gov/2302/Auditor .

The county has processed a total of 7,160 applications for the 55+ tax credit so far in 2024, County Council member Amy Drake said in a press conference with other elected officials on Wednesday, Oct. 10. She’d led the effort to seek the credit, which the council approved unanimously in late 2023 after hearing complaints about costly spikes in property taxes.

“This will be a major saving for our citizens and a huge safeguard for the older people of our county,” Drake said.

The county auditor’s office reports that 3,417 people applied for the new credit in January, a number that dropped to 797 in February and edged downward this summer, hitting just 124 applications in August.

You must apply to get the credit, which caps the increase in your property tax at no more than 2% per year for the next three years. To qualify, you must have lived in your house for at least 10 years and have a homestead deduction. There is no income limit.

