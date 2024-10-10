ND expert: New norms in extreme storms like Milton means you must heed warnings locally

SOUTH BEND — Don’t downplay local forecasts of extreme weather, thinking you’ve seen that rain storm, that flooding or those high winds before.

There’s a new reality. And it’s changing what our local weather forecasters and emergency responders are trying to anticipate, says Tracy Kijewski-Correa , an engineering professor at the University of Notre Dame.

She’s visited the aftermath of an earthquake in Haiti and of deadly tropical storms along the U.S. coast, where she has been raising alerts about homes, towns and infrastructure that simply aren’t ready for what’s next. That is, storms like Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene that have grown more powerful.

Kijewski-Correa said the watch words are the same for South Bend as they are for the Gulf Coast, almost 900 miles away: “The past doesn’t predict the future.”

Residents often discount forecasts of extreme weather, thinking, for example, “We’ve seen heavy rain before.” But they put themselves in peril, as happened with folks in North Carolina, she said, when Hurricane Helene rolled through.

“We do that in Michiana, too,” she said.

Sure, forecasts can be wrong. Meteorologists rely on science that’s based on weather events of the past. The problem is that extreme weather events are quickly changing, and, she said, “so the (weather) models are being strained.” It’s “better to be ready,” she advised.

If officials tell you to seek shelter, do it now, she said, and have your emergency supplies on hand. She’s seen people wandering their yards when they should instead be in a basement or other safe place.

“Give us some grace,” Kijewski-Correa said. “We’re trying to predict things we’ve never seen before.”

By “we,” she means three distinct groups that need “grace:” 1) Meteorologists and agencies like the Army Corps of Engineers who anticipate weather and flooding. 2) First responders and state and local agencies like the county’s Emergency Management Agency that direct the public to safety. 3) The American Red Cross, churches and community organizations that respond with volunteers and donations.

As an expert in engineering, her focus is on how building fare and fail in storms. In fact, she directs and is part of national study efforts that examine this. Her primary role is professor of engineering and global affairs and director of Notre Dame’s Pulte Institute for Global Development.

“There are no natural disasters,” Kijewski-Correa said in a story at Notre Dame’s website . “Natural hazards become disasters as the result of human actions. Helene reiterates the importance of heeding warnings, despite prior storm experiences. The failure to do so cost many lives.”

Al Kirsits, director of St. Joseph County’s Emergency Management Agency, acknowledges the weather changes, saying, “I’m really worried about flooding.”

Kirsits goes back decades with the South Bend Fire Department, where he used to teach the river rescue team about how rain affects river levels. It used to be that two quickly fallen inches of rain caused alarm, he said. But now rain is coming in three to five inches.

He’s working to gird his home against another major flood like the one in 2018 that flooded several neighboring homes in South Bend’s North Shore Triangle.

Meanwhile, he said the EMA is working on a local plan to identify risks and mitigate the effects of major weather events, based on a format from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Locally, Kijewski-Correa points out three key kinds of extreme weather in which, she advised, “Most people don’t know how vulnerable their house is.”

Floods

It used to be that residents worried about flooding in flood plains. But Kijewski-Correa's mantra for the new age of weather is, “Where it rains, it floods.”

You may live higher than a flood plain, but she said water can still pass through your home.

People are causing floods to worsen, thanks to more buildings and paved surfaces, which means less space for precipitation to naturally filter through the soils, she said.

“And we’re developing rapidly in South Bend,” she added.

To protect yourself, she advised, take simple, affordable steps like a sump pump or other pump if your basement tends to flood. Raise your washer and dryer a couple of inches higher, using raisers that you can buy at a hardware store; this gives your pump a chance to catch up with flooding.

Extreme temperatures

This includes heat and cold. Extreme heat is expected to be most deadly, she said, particularly for those who cannot get out of it or whose electricity or air conditioning fails.

These are “silent” killers, taken for granted since they’re not seen or heard.

Tightly sealed windows are important. So is insulation, though it’s too expensive for many families.

Wind storms

“We are in one of the most damaging areas for wind and hail storms,” she said, citing a “ton of wind damage.”

Powerful, sustained wind storms known as derechos strike inland where the open geography doesn’t stop them, leaving damage similar to a tornado.

At her own home, Kijewski-Correa said she’s installed a roof that’s resistant to hail and harsh winds. Not everyone can afford that, she said. Still, residents need to be on alert for shingles that fly off, which lets water penetrate.

She’s managing trees near her house for sickness and risks of falling. Homeowners often put their trees in peril when they make mistakes like mounding “mulch volcanoes” around the trunk, as The Tribune reported from a Michigan “Tree Doctor” in an Outdoor Adventures column in April 2023 .

Another thing to watch: Kijewski-Correa said soggier soils from a wet climate or overwatering can cause tree roots to grow more shallow, which puts a tree at greater risk for falling. A wet year can also foster fungal infections in the tree.

