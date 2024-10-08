Open in App
    South Bend school board did not vote on Jesus Pedraza investigation at Oct. 7 meeting

    By Rayleigh Deaton, South Bend Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynSvs_0vyQfbxW00

    SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Community School Corp. (SBCSC) school board convened for a meeting on Oct. 7, although members did not vote on whether to accept the district's recommendation to reassign former Principal Jesus Pedraza to the administration's Bilingual Department.

    About 70 attendees gathered Monday evening for the first board meeting held at the district's new headquarters at Brown Community Learning Center. Pedraza arrived about 15 minutes after the meeting began, accompanied by a group of 12 supporters, several holding signs. He and his supporters stood along the back wall of the boardroom until after the public comment portion of the meeting, when some began to filter out.

    Neither Pedraza nor anyone from the group that accompanied him addressed the board during the public comment section, which lasted around 30 minutes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xnZX0_0vyQfbxW00

    There was a closed session proceeding the meeting at 4:30 p.m. The public and press were not allowed in the closed session, and the board did not have any items from the session to discuss in the public meeting.

    Background

    Pedraza was the principal for eight years at McKinley Elementary School, where he also established the school's Dual Language Immersion (DLI) program. The school merged this year with Edison Middle School to form a K-8 school. He said he was told he would remain K-5 principal alongside Sean Dillon, the 6-8 principal. Pedraza was later told by SBCSC officials, however, that he would be assistant principal to Dillon.

    Pedraza has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 20, after Dillon filed a complaint alleging that Pedraza intimidated and threatened him. This complaint began an investigation by the district's human resources department, which ended with a report recommending that Pedraza be reassigned out of a school and into an administrative role in the Bilingual Department.

    He had the opportunity to address the board and formally present his response to the report during an executive closed session at Brown on Sept. 30, during which a group of around 20 community members gathered outside in a show of support for the former principal.

    Next, the board will vote on whether to proceed with the district's recommendations.

    The Tribune asked SBCSC Communications Director Andrew Goetz when the board will be voting on the recommendations, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

    Email South Bend Tribune education reporter Rayleigh Deaton at rdeaton@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend school board did not vote on Jesus Pedraza investigation at Oct. 7 meeting

    Comments / 1
    Elainerose
    2d ago
    The school board and city council are out of control in South Bend.
