    • South Bend Tribune

    Vote411: Indiana State Representative District 5

    By South Bend Tribune,

    2 days ago

    The Tribune is partnering with the League of Women Voters of the South Bend Area and the American Democracy Project of Indiana University South Bend to publish candidates' answers to questions on the issues. The League and IUSB's ADP operates Vote411.org , a website with information about the candidates and their positions on key issues. The site also includes other tools to help navigate the voting process.

    The Tribune has agreed to run candidate answers unedited, meaning any spelling, typographical or grammatical errors are the candidates' own. The Tribune is publishing only some of the questions from a selection of significant races. Additional questions and answers are available at Vote411.org .

    Two candidates will appear on the ballot for Indiana State Representative District 5. Republican Dale DeVon is the incumbent. He is challenged by Democrat Heidi Beidinger.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DY7W0_0vwFGeml00

    Heidi Beidinger

    Occupation: Professor

    Education: PhD MPH

    Email: heidiforindiana@gmail.com

    Website: www.heidiforindiana.com

    Facebook: www.facebook.com/heidiforindiana/

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33w0Ll_0vwFGeml00

    Dale DeVon

    Occupation: The candidate has not yet responded

    Education: The candidate has not yet responded

    Email: The candidate has not yet responded

    Website: The candidate has not yet responded

    Facebook: The candidate has not yet responded

    What is the first bill you would champion in the 2025 legislative session? Why that one?

    Beidinger: I will champion a universal pre-K bill. The benefits of universal pre-K are impressive and will lift families, children and the economy. Universal pre-K will (a) improve school readiness and academic achievement, (b) increase high school graduation, (c) increase 2 & 4 year college enrollment, (d) reduce unemployment, (e) reduce people who need welfare, and (f) reduce criminality. The benefits are staggering. When we invest in children early in their lives, we all benefit.

    As outlined in the Indiana State Chamber of Commerce’s Indiana Prosperity 2035 Plan, we must invest in education and we do this with a balanced approach. We need to support families while bringing good paying jobs to Indiana. This is a no-brainer.

    DeVon: The candidate has not yet responded.

    What, if anything, would you change about the way Indiana’s K-12 education system is funded?

    Beidinger: If I could change something about how our education system is funded I would make it fair. Private schools that receive public voucher money should be held accountable to the same standards as traditional public schools for reporting, transparency, and absence of discrimination. This lack of regulation resulted in a company called Indiana Virtual Schools cheating taxpayers out of over $40 million by creating fake students to receive public education funds. The company’s operators spent the money they stole from Indiana students and teachers on cars and jewelry from Tiffanys!

    I also disagree with the funding of the voucher system. The original premise was to help families of low-income to avoid failing schools. But now, it helps wealthy families send their children to private school that they were already paying for. This needs reform.

    DeVon: The candidate has not yet responded.

    Does Indiana adequately protect our natural environment? Are additional regulations needed?

    Beidinger: No, we don’t adequately protect our natural environment & regulations are needed. This last session demonstrated that we are very out of balance in how we care for our natural resources compared to relaxing regulations for business. There’s no reason we can’t support business and protect our land, air, and water. In the recently ended session, the Republican Supermajority voted, again, to decrease protections for wetlands and attempted to redefine the dangerous, “forever chemicals,” called PFAS so they couldn’t be regulated in the future despite several reports in the South Bend Tribune about the danger PFAS pose to the environment, including the current clean up at our airport. We need protections for our environment. As State Rep I will follow the science to balance the needs of business and the health & safety of Hoosier families.

    DeVon: The candidate has not yet responded.

    The tragic death of six children living in a house that had failed safety inspections before it burned has brought attention to the problem of safe, affordable housing in our state. For example, Indiana is one of only six states that don’t allow rent to be held in escrow if safety standards aren’t met. Should the legislature enact a similar law or any other measures to improve housing conditions for Hoosier families?

    Beidinger: Yes, we need measures to improve housing conditions. For the 2nd year, the Republican supermajority rejected a law, proposed by Democrats, that would give renters more leverage when their landlord fails to make essential repairs by allowing their rent to go in a separate account until the repairs are complete. It’s disgraceful. The tragic fire and devastating loss of life is one example of a landlord who faced no consequences as were the conditions at the Cedar Glen complex in South Bend. There are many renters in Granger, Mishawaka, and Osceola and they all deserve safe, affordable housing. Indiana has a housing crisis and is failing to provide safe and affordable housing. Without it, families & children cannot thrive & prosper. And now as we have witnessed in Indiana, some children will not survive the poor housing they are living in.

    DeVon: The candidate has not yet responded.

    How do you balance home rule for local government versus uniform decisions handed down by a higher level of government? Is your philosophy consistent when weighing state vs federal power and weighing state vs local power? Why or why not? (Please provide concrete examples, such as the state overturning local tax rates or puppy mill bans, or federal government setting policies on immigration or marijuana.)

    Beidinger: The balance of home rule for local government vs state government vs federal government is a challenge. Home rule exceptions will occur but should not interfere with the individual rights of their citizens. For instance, a municipality cannot restrict expression (like displaying pride flags or religious symbols) but they can restrict parking.In the 2024 legislative session, the Republican Supermajority tried to kill the plan for Indianapolis’ light rail system. Indianapolis, like all other cities in Indiana, has a mayor and City Council. Why should state lawmakers make decisions about public transportation for the City of Indianapolis? We should leave it to the mayors and city councils to make decisions that serve the best interests of their citizens.

    DeVon: The candidate has not yet responded.

    This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Vote411: Indiana State Representative District 5

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Julie Hendry
    1d ago
    Sounds one sided to me🤔🤔🤔. Will yall print what the other candidate says ( his own words🤨) ?
    View all comments
