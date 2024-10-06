Elkhart High School Freshman Division's Brody Majewski is The Tribune's high school student of the week for Sept. 30

Congratulations to Brody Majewski of Elkhart High School Freshman Division! He was voted by Tribune readers as the South Bend Tribune Student of the Week for Sept. 30.

Winner: Brody Majewski, Elkhart High School Freshman Division

Brody Majewski, Elkhart High School Freshman Division : Brody Majewski is an outstanding student who embodies the qualities of dependability and kindness. His peers and teachers alike can always count on him to lend a helping hand, whether it’s assisting with schoolwork or taking on tasks that benefit the entire classroom. Brody doesn’t just complete his assignments; he goes above and beyond to ensure that everyone feels supported in their learning. His friendly demeanor sets him apart — he greets everyone he encounters with a warm smile and a genuine "hello." This simple act creates an inviting atmosphere, making others feel valued and appreciated. Brody's kindness extends beyond just words; he actively seeks opportunities to assist those who may be struggling, fostering a sense of community among his classmates. In group projects, he emerges as a natural leader, encouraging collaboration and ensuring that everyone’s voice is heard. Teachers often rely on Brody to take the initiative in various tasks, knowing he will approach each challenge with enthusiasm and a positive attitude. Overall, Brody Majewski is not just a dependable student; he is a role model for kindness and community spirit, making a lasting impact on everyone around him. His dedication to helping others and his friendly nature truly make him a standout member of the school community.

Nominee: Reagan Mitchell, LaVille Jr-Sr High School

Reagan Mitchell, LaVille Jr-Sr High School : Reagan is a senior and is ranked in our top 10. She currently has a 12.1364 GPA on a 12 point scale. Reagan is a ray of sunshine around the school to all of her teachers as well as her classmates. She works extremely hard, is a great representative of LaVille, and is a joy to be around because of the kind-hearted spirit she displays each and every day. Reagan is involved in soccer, track, NHS, FFA and DECA. Reagan has also been involved in 4-H for the past 10 years, participating in horse and pony. As the principal of the school, I love seeing her each day, as she is an office aide, because she has such a positive attitude and she treats everyone with respect.

