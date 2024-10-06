Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • South Bend Tribune

    Elkhart High School Freshman Division's Brody Majewski is The Tribune's high school student of the week for Sept. 30

    By Rayleigh Deaton, South Bend Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223XsL_0vwFGb8a00

    Congratulations to Brody Majewski of Elkhart High School Freshman Division! He was voted by Tribune readers as the South Bend Tribune Student of the Week for Sept. 30.

    Winner: Brody Majewski, Elkhart High School Freshman Division

    Brody Majewski, Elkhart High School Freshman Division : Brody Majewski is an outstanding student who embodies the qualities of dependability and kindness. His peers and teachers alike can always count on him to lend a helping hand, whether it’s assisting with schoolwork or taking on tasks that benefit the entire classroom. Brody doesn’t just complete his assignments; he goes above and beyond to ensure that everyone feels supported in their learning. His friendly demeanor sets him apart — he greets everyone he encounters with a warm smile and a genuine "hello." This simple act creates an inviting atmosphere, making others feel valued and appreciated. Brody's kindness extends beyond just words; he actively seeks opportunities to assist those who may be struggling, fostering a sense of community among his classmates. In group projects, he emerges as a natural leader, encouraging collaboration and ensuring that everyone’s voice is heard. Teachers often rely on Brody to take the initiative in various tasks, knowing he will approach each challenge with enthusiasm and a positive attitude. Overall, Brody Majewski is not just a dependable student; he is a role model for kindness and community spirit, making a lasting impact on everyone around him. His dedication to helping others and his friendly nature truly make him a standout member of the school community.

    Nominee: Reagan Mitchell, LaVille Jr-Sr High School

    Reagan Mitchell, LaVille Jr-Sr High School : Reagan is a senior and is ranked in our top 10. She currently has a 12.1364 GPA on a 12 point scale. Reagan is a ray of sunshine around the school to all of her teachers as well as her classmates. She works extremely hard, is a great representative of LaVille, and is a joy to be around because of the kind-hearted spirit she displays each and every day. Reagan is involved in soccer, track, NHS, FFA and DECA. Reagan has also been involved in 4-H for the past 10 years, participating in horse and pony. As the principal of the school, I love seeing her each day, as she is an office aide, because she has such a positive attitude and she treats everyone with respect.

    Do you know an outstanding student or want to show some school pride by voting for your school's nominee? Encourage your school to submit a nominee each week to sbtsotw@gmail.com , and watch on The Tribune's website for the weekly poll and results!

    This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Elkhart High School Freshman Division's Brody Majewski is The Tribune's high school student of the week for Sept. 30

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Undercover Sting Operation Cracks Down on Unlicensed Movers
    Morristown Minute12 days ago
    South Bend International Airport adds daily flight between South Bend and Washington, D.C.
    South Bend Tribune1 day ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Assault rifle found in student’s car at Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA19 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King18 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz14 days ago
    Venue changed for Roberts-Rittenhouse event, after death threat on social media
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz27 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA13 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Marcus Freeman finds larger lesson in Jordan Clark's 'selfish moment' vs. Louisville
    South Bend Tribune18 hours ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA24 days ago
    A brother’s remembrance: The man who died at the Sheridan VA is more than a suicide statistic
    WyoFile28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy