    • South Bend Tribune

    Best Michiana businesses recognized at The Official Community's Choice Awards

    By Rayleigh Deaton, South Bend Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11PioB_0vrHTJuc00

    (This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy.)

    (Correction: More than 93,000 total votes were cast, not 9,300, as originally reported.)

    SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Tribune hosted The Official Community's Choice Awards on Oct. 1,, celebrating the best businesses Michiana has to offer, as selected by the community.

    Taking place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel South Bend, the award ceremony included 159 categories — featuring everything from mattress stores to tanning salons. The businesses represented were the top three finalists for each category, nominated by members of the public.

    The award program received more than 93,000 total votes from the community; Paul Madonia, The Tribune's account executive over sales, said this was a 30%-40% increase over last year's vote total.

    A blank ballot was released in May, giving voters the opportunity to write in their nominations for each category. Businesses also had the option of purchasing marketing packages in The Tribune. Then, over the course of three weeks in July, the top five nominees from all 159 categories were voted on; the top three were invited to attend the awards event, which recognized the winner and two finalists.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Npnkd_0vrHTJuc00

    Miss Indiana 2024 Kalyn Melham announced the finalists, the winners met with applause and occasional cheers from the audience. The space was celebratory, with the several hundred attendees mingling and networking over dinner and drinks.

    Thoughts from the nominees

    In addition to major national chains, numerous locally owned and operated businesses were nominees and winners, seeing the awards as a way to celebrate their achievements and get the word out to the community about the services they provide.

    Notre Dame Federal Credit Union won four categories, including the award for the best "Place to Work" and "Overall Leadership." Noe Najera, the credit union's Michiana market president, said being nominated and recognized "means the world."

    "It's really about our members; it's about the service we provide," he said. "Our tagline is 'people over profit,' and we live the mission to serve."

    Najera said the recognition is a "huge milestone" for the company, but he added the goal is to continue growing and expanding in its markets. With a presence already in Arizona and in Lansing soon, he said the bank is becoming a nationwide credit union, and Najera credited the company's partners for helping to create a unique and community-focused organization.

    Another winning business, Blinded By The Light , is a Mishawaka-based residential and commercial window treatment company run by firefighters. The business's owner, Nick Miner, said he has been a full-time Clay Fire Territory firefighter for 20 years and opened Blinded By The Light two years ago.

    Miner, a South Bend native, said it was "humbling" to be nominated and recognized.

    "I'm just honored," he said. "I'm just happy to be a small-time, local business and just be here and see what happens."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwiqY_0vrHTJuc00

    Ali Lopez, a South Bend-based realtor with Milestone Realty , was a finalist for the best "Real Estate Agent," and while she did not win her category, she said she was "humbled" to have been in the top three.

    She said her favorite part of her job is "giving people happy homes."

    "I love the smiles that it brings them and the memories that they make once they get into their new home. So that is what I enjoy the most, is bringing them joy," Lopez said.

    Another finalist, Tabby Bratt, owns a dermani MEDSPA franchise, location in Granger, offering a range of cosmetic treatments.

    She said the location is just six months old, but being nominated as such a young company was "amazing."

    "It just means that our name is getting out there already," Bratt said. "We are a franchise, but we're based out of Georgia, and so to already have some brand recognition in the area, that makes us feel really good about what we're doing so far."

    She said the medspa has room to grow in its current location, and she hopes to "stick around and serve the community and make women and men feel good about themselves."

    The full list of finalists and winners for all 159 categories is available in the Sunday, Oct. 6, print edition of The Tribune.

    Email South Bend Tribune staff reporter Rayleigh Deaton at rdeaton@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Best Michiana businesses recognized at The Official Community's Choice Awards

