Take a healthy and relaxing bike ride along the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail in Goshen

Franciscan Health Michigan City to host free baby shower

MICHIGAN CITY — Franciscan Health Michigan City will host a free baby shower for expectant families and new parents. The Way to Grow Baby Shower will be held from 10 a.m. to noon CDT Oct. 12 at Franciscan Health, 3500 Franciscan Way in the Maria Theresia Conference Room. Information and education on car safety, prenatal care, safe sleep, breastfeeding support, community resources and registering for childbirth classes will be offered along with tours of the Family Birth Center. A breakfast buffet will be offered, along with giveaways and an opportunity to enter to win a DOONA stroller. Registration is required at franciscanhealth.org/community/classes-supportgroups-events/ or by calling 800-931-3322.

ACTIVITIES

GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Parks is asking you to pump up your tires and put on your helmets to join others for a bike hike along the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail. This 12-mile ride is free for all ages and is from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 5. Bikers will start at Abshsire Park, 1302 E. Lincoln Ave., travel 6 miles to the County Road 20 intersection and turn around for 6-mile return to Abshire Park. A stop at Mooey’s Ice Cream, if they are still open, will be included.

CLASSES

SOUTH BEND — The St. Joseph County Public Library, Francis Branch, 52655 Ironwood Road, South Bend is offering Kids Yoga with Bend Yoga from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Oct. 7. This class will offer children 8 years old and under 45 minutes of movement, story and mindfulness while exploring Shel Silverstein’s story of “The Giving Tree.” Wear comfortable clothing that allows movement.

SOUTH BEND — Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana will offer the free class “Alzheimer’s 101” from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 7 in the Care Partner Academy. Patty Piechocki, director of the Institute for Excellence in Memory Care, will lead this live/interactive web session. Participants can connect through their computer. Register online at https://alzni.org/caregivers/caregiving/ .

SOUTH BEND — The St. Joseph County Public Library , Community Learning Center, 305 S. Michigan St., is offering Yoga for EveryBODY from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in Ballroom A and B.

SOUTH BEND — RiverBend Cancer Services Wellness House, 3516 E. Jefferson Blvd., will offer the following “Living Well with Cancer” classes. All classes are free and open to cancer patients, survivors, their families and caregivers; pre-register for all classes by calling 574-287-4197 or e-mail programs@riverbendservices.org .

∎ Oct. 7: 10 a.m. Seated Strength; 1 p.m. Zen Coloring/BYO Craft; 4:30 p.m. Gyna Girls Support Group; 5:30 p.m. Gentle Yoga.

∎ Oct. 8: 10:30 a.m. Chair Yoga; 11:45 a.m. Chair Yoga; Noon, Bites and Bits; 1 p.m. MELT; 1 p.m. Garden Club; 2 p.m. Ceramics.

∎ Oct. 9: 10 a.m. Seated Strength; 10 a.m. Knitting Krew; 2 to 4 p.m. Bra Boutique; 2 p.m. Dominoes; 5:30 p.m. Supper and Support.

∎ Oct. 10: 10 a.m. Yarnwork; 10:30 a.m. Chair Yoga; 11:45 a.m. Chair Yoga; 3 p.m. Zumba.

∎ Oct. 11: 9 a.m. Walking Club.

GOSHEN — Goshen Parks & Recreation is offering Zumba classes to help participants de-stress, lose weight and make new friends. The class is held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through the month October. The cost is $5 drop-in rate. Class is held at Fidler Pavilion, Pringle Park, 1912 W. Lincoln Ave.

EVENTS

BENTON HARBOR — The Lake Michigan College Sonography Department , 2755 E. Napier Ave., is offering free 3D/4D ultrasounds to the community beginning in October. This opportunity is open to all expectant parents. LMC Diagnostic Medial Sonography students, under supervision, will perform the ultrasounds. To be eligible, the parent must be at least 21 weeks pregnant at the time of the appointment and have already had the first fetal anatomy scan with an OBGYN. These ultrasounds are for educational purposes only and do not diagnose or treat medical conditions. Printed photos available upon request. To request an appointment, email HealthSciences@lakemichigancollege.edu with your name, due date and preferred appointment times (if any). Appointment dates and times include:

∎ Oct. 8, 22, 29 and Nov. 5 and 12 at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

∎ Nov. 19 at 8 a.m., 8:50 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 12:10 p.m. and 1 p.m.

SUPPORT GROUPS

SOUTH BEND — The New Hope Support Group will meet the first and third Tuesday of each month from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood. This interdenominational group is for divorced, widows, widowers and anyone suffering grief due to the loss of a loved one. The group meets in a large area of the basement level of the church. For more information, call C. Forsythe at 574-252-2158 or P. Haden at 574-251-0131. The next two meetings will be held Oct. 8 and Oct. 22.

BLOOD DRIVES

South Bend Medical Foundation will hold the following drives. Register at donorportal.givebloodnow.com :

• Holy Cross College, Vincent Atrium, 54515 Indiana 933, South Bend, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

• ITAMCO, 954 Dewey St., Argos, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 8.

• Elkhart Clinic, 303 S. Nappanee St., Elkhart, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9.

• Wakarusa Missionary Church, 202 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa, 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 9.

• Niles High School, 1441 Eagle St., Niles, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10.

• Morgan Olson, 1801 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10.

The American Red Cross will hold the following drives. Register at redcrossblood.org :

• Holy Angels Catholic Church, 402 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 4.

• University of Notre Dame, 101 Duncan Student Center, South Bend, noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 7.

• Trinity Lutheran Church, 907 Michigan Ave., LaPorte, 1 to 6 p.m. CDT Oct. 9.

• Argos High School, 500 Yearick Ave., Argos, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9.

• The Michiana Event Center, 455 E. Farver St., Shipshewana, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9.

• Knights of Columbus, 901 E. Jefferson St., Plymouth, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10.

• St. John and Bernard Parish, 555 E. Delaware Ave., Benton Harbor, noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 10.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Take a healthy and relaxing bike ride along the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail in Goshen