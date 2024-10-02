Open in App
    • South Bend Tribune

    Laughter will overwhelm in South Bend Civic Theatre's 'The Play That Goes Wrong'

    By Greg Swiercz, South Bend Tribune,

    2 days ago

    SOUTH BEND — South Bend Civic Theatre' s newest production will prove the old adage that what can go wrong will go wrong.

    And that's intentional.

    "It will be laughter," "The Play That Goes Wrong" director William Heimann says. "It will start at the beginning and all the way through to the end."

    Staged Oct. 4-6 at Saint Mary's College , "The Play That Goes Wrong" has a farcical play-within-a-play structure, where the cast of the fictitious Cornley Polytech Drama Society is given a large amount of money to put on a 1920s murder mystery play in the style of Agatha Christie.

    When Civic Executive Director Aaron Nichols asked Heimann to do this play, the director read the script and says that, in the first 25-30 pages, he documented 69 notes for gags performed by the actors.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWJ5C_0vrGnfmJ00

    "It is a meta-play, a play within a play, and it's literally a catalogue of things that can go wrong," Heimann says.

    Among the characters in the cast, the role of Chris, played by Timothy McFeeters, serves as the director of the play being presented in the production. Always staying true to the planned play, he is the serious one.

    "Chris is not at all complex. He is run-of-the-mill," McFeeters says about his character. "He tries his absolute best to make sure the play goes on without a hitch."

    McFeeters is new to a role at Civic, but he has been music director in a host of performances with Twin City Players in St. Joseph and he also has performed with South Bend Lyric Opera .

    He says he marveled at the show's plentiful physical humor. The show has what he calls "combat call," where the actors have to learn all the physical comedy scenes as well as the actual dialogue in the script.

    But McFeeters enjoys the laughs.

    "We have been rehearsing a good two months; while I play a role where it's no laughing matter, I still catch myself laughing," he says. "It's the funniest show I've ever been a part of."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbXeZ_0vrGnfmJ00

    Meanwhile, Max, played by Brian Nolan, is the clown in the play, the person in the play who's constantly showing off for the audience to great laughs.

    "Max is new to the theater and is not used to being on-stage," he says. "He has donated to the theater group in return for a spot in the play, and he does not follow directions."

    Nolan says this production is the most unique one he's experienced in the 20 years he has been an actor. He has been involved in the Summer Shakespeare Classic series for the past several years.

    The script for "The Play That Goes Wrong" seems to be tailored for actors.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oUnW8_0vrGnfmJ00

    "You can tell this was created by actors for actors," Nolan says. "There are many things that actors would see on stage, and there's a lot of improvisation."

    He marvels at a point in the play where a scene shows something so catastrophic it would stop the show on the stage, but the comedy spirals from it.

    The challenge for actors to perform a play within a play has caused the company to discuss their roles and how they play them.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgjGP_0vrGnfmJ00

    "We have discussed the characters," Heimann says. "We have to deliberate over the dance between playing the parts that are well done and the ones that are badly done … our discussions are over what is being done as scripted in the play within the play or if it is the actor's choice."

    Despite the laughs, Heimann says, there is an actual murder mystery theme, and the trick in a production like this is to make sure the audience sees the clues and follows the plot in between the incessant humor.

    "The humor clearly overwhelms the audience," Heimann says. "When the most important plot points are made, the biggest distractions are happening."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WuXB7_0vrGnfmJ00

    Onstage

    What: South Bend Civic Theatre presents Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields' "The Play That Goes Wrong"

    Where: O'Laughlin Auditorium, Moreau Center for the Arts, Saint Mary's College

    When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-5 and 2 p.m. Oct. 6

    Cost: $35-$27; the Oct. 3 preview performance is pay-what-you-can.

    For more information: Call 574-234-1112 or visit sbct.org .

    Email Tribune staff writer Greg Swiercz at gswiercz@sbtinfo.com .

    This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Laughter will overwhelm in South Bend Civic Theatre's 'The Play That Goes Wrong'

