    Food to be given out at several mobile pantry sites across northern Indiana in October

    By South Bend Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLf8C_0vrGlSKA00

    The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will distribute boxed and bagged food to those in need at remote locations in the coming month. The food can be picked up in a drive-thru on a first-come, first-served basis.

    ∎ Oct. 2: 10 a.m. to noon CDT at LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 W. Indiana 2, LaPorte.

    ∎ Oct. 4: 9 to 11 a.m. at Plymouth Parks, 1660 N. Michigan St. (by the pool parking lot), Plymouth.

    ∎ Oct. 10: 9 to 11 a.m. at Walker Field, 2198 S. Walnut St., South Bend.

    ∎ Oct. 11: 1 to 3 p.m. at Clayton Homes, 66700 Indiana 19, Wakarusa.

    ∎ Oct. 14: 9 to 11 a.m. CDT at Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox.

    ∎ Oct. 16: 10 a.m. to noon at the former Helping Hands Food Pantry, 10072 W. County Road 600 South, Mentone, Ind.

    ∎ Oct. 17: 10 a.m. to noon at Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos.

    ∎ Oct. 18: 10 a.m. to noon CDT at H.O.P.E. Community Center, 222 McClelland Ave., Michigan City.

    ∎ Oct. 21: 10 a.m. to noon at The HUB (Hearts United for Bristol) food pantry, 101 W. Vistula St., Bristol.

    ∎ Oct. 23: 10 a.m. to noon CDT at Marquette Mall, 201 W. U.S. 20, Michigan City.

    This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Food to be given out at several mobile pantry sites across northern Indiana in October

