The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will distribute boxed and bagged food to those in need at remote locations in the coming month. The food can be picked up in a drive-thru on a first-come, first-served basis.

∎ Oct. 2: 10 a.m. to noon CDT at LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 W. Indiana 2, LaPorte.

∎ Oct. 4: 9 to 11 a.m. at Plymouth Parks, 1660 N. Michigan St. (by the pool parking lot), Plymouth.

∎ Oct. 10: 9 to 11 a.m. at Walker Field, 2198 S. Walnut St., South Bend.

∎ Oct. 11: 1 to 3 p.m. at Clayton Homes, 66700 Indiana 19, Wakarusa.

∎ Oct. 14: 9 to 11 a.m. CDT at Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox.

∎ Oct. 16: 10 a.m. to noon at the former Helping Hands Food Pantry, 10072 W. County Road 600 South, Mentone, Ind.

∎ Oct. 17: 10 a.m. to noon at Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos.

∎ Oct. 18: 10 a.m. to noon CDT at H.O.P.E. Community Center, 222 McClelland Ave., Michigan City.

∎ Oct. 21: 10 a.m. to noon at The HUB (Hearts United for Bristol) food pantry, 101 W. Vistula St., Bristol.

∎ Oct. 23: 10 a.m. to noon CDT at Marquette Mall, 201 W. U.S. 20, Michigan City.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Food to be given out at several mobile pantry sites across northern Indiana in October