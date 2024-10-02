Open in App
    • South Bend Tribune

    St. Joseph County GOP, Henry Davis Jr. criticize Probate Court Judge Cichowicz

    By Camille Sarabia, South Bend Tribune,

    2 days ago

    SOUTH BEND — Former South Bend Common Council member Henry Davis Jr. isn't satisfied with the state of St. Joseph County's Juvenile Justice Center , especially after a man allegedly escaped during an outing through it's Bridge Link Program and allegedly killed someone.

    On July 30, South Bend Police investigated the fatal shooting of Isaiah Walton-Davis, 20, who was found dead in an alley. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office filed two charges against Cyjarron Odynski, 18, in connection to the murder of Walton-Davis and the alleged escape, a level five felony. He was also charged with a firearm enhancement.

    Davis, a Democrat who served as a South Bend council member from 2008 to 2015 and from 2020 to 2023, called the current leadership of the St. Joseph County Probate Court under Judge Jason Cichowicz — who also oversees the Juvenile Justice Center — irresponsible and mediocre. St. Joseph County, he said, deserves better leadership.

    "We can't ask of our children to do more and to do better in school, outside of school, even at home," Davis said in front of the JJC on Tuesday, Oct. 1, "if the leadership at home and the leadership in the free world is doing something completely different and opposite."

    Election endorsement by Davis

    Davis claimed Cichowicz's efforts — saying he gives off "mediocre vibes" — are not good enough. To Davis, good enough amounts to accountability and owning up to mistakes made.

    For this reason, he said, Davis announced his endorsement of Loris Zappia , the Republican candidate for St. Joseph Probate Court Judge against Cichowicz, a Democrat, in November's election.

    In August, Zappia released a statement acknowledging "incidents" that took place between him and his brother, Len Zappia, a judicial officer who currently works under Cichowicz.

    On Aug. 9, St. Joseph County Police responded to a call that alleged Loris had attacked Len, but police found no evidence of a fight or assault when they arrived at the reported location in the 15800 block of Amston Court in Granger. The St. Joseph County Republican Party continues to support Loris Zappia despite these "defamatory attacks," GOP officials have said.

    Davis, a former child support case worker, said it's "foul" that someone who " stole money" to give to the JJC will use the same standards to make judgments over families and children.

    Cichowicz was suspended for 45 days by the Indiana Supreme Court for improperly funneling money from a client's trust to pay for court projects. Cichowicz gave $160,000 from his client's Cartwright Foundation to the Friends of the St. Joseph County Juvenile Justice Center , a group that fundraises to support the JJC, The Tribune reported.

    "If your leadership does not show up as accountable and then proves themselves to be unaccountable or irresponsible, it'll be a foul on our end to vote," Davis said. "We'll become co-conspirators, actually, as the voter."

    GOP alleges Bridge Link is part of a 'broken system'

    Investigators determined that Odynski was 20 days into a 120-day sentence on July 26 under the supervision of the Bridge Link Program and that he was permitted to attend a South Bend Cubs baseball game with his probation officer. During the game, prosecutor documents said, Odynski used someone's cellphone to call his girlfriend and left the stadium.

    Officers were unable to locate Odynski on July 26, The Tribune previously reported, but after applying for a search warrant at his girlfriend's home, they found a firearm in the basement that they claim was used to shoot and kill Walton-Davis and Odynski hiding in a closet in the living room.

    Someone dead is the direct result of a failed program, Joe Layne, vice chair of the St. Joseph County Republican Party, said.

    "This is just a broken system that's exposing us — the community — to violent risks," Layne said. "He's (Chichowicz) touting it as a success. If this is his idea of success, what does failure look like?"

    Tuesday's press conference marked the third time since Walton-Davis' death that the St. Joseph County Republican Party called for Cichowicz's resignation.

    Republican Chair Jackie Horvath called the Bridge Link Program a failure.

    "Isaiah was failed by a system that was supposed to protect him. … This program was meant to provide a path for at-risk individuals to turn their lives around, but instead, it's become a revolving door — enabling dangerous behavior rather than addressing root causes."

    Raising money for Walton-Davis' funeral

    The St. Joseph County Republican Party is raising money to cover Walton-Davis' funeral costs through Palmer Funeral Homes . With a goal of $7,000, $3,500 has been raised so far.

    The GOP has not talked with Walton-Davis' family directly, but party officials said they'd be more than happy to.

    Layne shared from personal experience that when his son died, his family withdrew. He said he wants to give Walton-Davis' family the same respect.

    "It takes years," he said. "I completely sympathize with them."

    Email Tribune staff writer Camille Sarabia at csarabia@gannett.com .

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    John Superczynski
    1d ago
    Being criticized by Henry Davis now that hurts. Davis the biggest POS pot stirrers this town has seen in decades!
    Anthony Scott
    2d ago
    Where have you been before this, when repeat offenders re offend and victimize our community? You waited till now? It isn't small crimes either, these are felons and you haven't criticized the system for lenient sentences, criticized for drug dealers, auto thieves, murderers, robbers.
