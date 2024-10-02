Vote411: Indiana's 2nd District for U.S. House of Representatives candidates answer QA

The Tribune is partnering with the League of Women Voters of the South Bend Area and the American Democracy Project of Indiana University South Bend to publish candidates' answers to questions on the issues. The League and IUSB's ADP operates Vote411.org , a website with information about the candidates and their positions on key issues. The site also includes other tools to help navigate the voting process.

The Tribune has agreed to run candidate answers unedited, meaning any spelling, typographical or grammatical errors are the candidates' own. The Tribune is publishing only some of the questions from a selection of significant races. Additional questions and answers are available at Vote411.org .

Three candidates will appear on the ballot for Indiana's 2nd District representative in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Rudy Yakym is the incumbent. He's challenged by Democrat Lori Camp and Libertarian William Henry.

Rudy Yakym

Occupation: U.S. Representative

Education: Bachelor's degree from IUSB, MBA from Notre Dame

Email: team@rudyforindiana.com

Website: rudyforindiana.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RudyForIndiana

Lori A. Camp

Occupation: OCIE Service and Training Manager/Vendor Compliance Coordinator Donnell Systems, Inc.

Education: Bachelor's degree from IUSB

Email: info@campforcongress.com

Website: www.campforcongress.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556285858380

William Henry

Occupation: Advocate

Education: Ivy Tech Community College, Defense Information School, Lean Six Sigma - Yellow Belt

Email: contact@williamhenry.us

Website: www.WilliamHenry.us

Facebook: facebook.com/WilliamHenryforCongress

What are your top two priorities if elected (or reelected) to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives? Why these?

Camp: First, codify a woman’s right to reproductive freedom/health. This is the most important right a woman can have and must be addressed immediately. To have anyone threaten to take this away, that is a direct affront to one’s freedom.

Second, finally address immigration reform. We need to allocate additional resources to the border/border patrol, while at the same time revising the immigration laws that have not changed in decades.

These two issues will have immediate impact. Women will have a freedom restored that was recently stripped away, and the immigration issues that have been at the forefront of politics for the past decade will finally have movement. This should make immigration process better than it has been in a long time, while also allowing those that see immigration as a problem to finally see steps towards a solution.

Henry: Balancing the federal budget and reducing the size and scope of government.Federal spending is out of control, and we are running on a deficit budget. Inflation is massive, and Federal Reserve interests are surpassing Defense and Medicare spending. This continuous financial shortfall cannot be sustained.We must create an environment that allows businesses to prosper and encourages competition and innovation. We must not bail out businesses, we must reduce and eliminate subsidies, and we must allow the natural ebb and flow of business growth and decline without government influence, interference, or dictation.As we reduce our budget, we will naturally reduce the size and scope of our government personnel, property, and programs in all agencies. We would reduce overall agency costs, property management, and personnel, saving taxes.

Yakym: My number one job is to fight for Hoosier families. Everyday, my team and I go to work for the people of Indiana’s Second District. Whether it cutting through the red tape at the VA or resolving issues with Social Security and the IRS, we are committed to getting the Federal government out of the way for hardworking Hoosiers. Additionally, the crisis at the Southern Border is top of mind for all of us. I have worked diligently with my colleagues to pass meaningful legislation that will address the border, including H.R. 2; however, Democrats continue to refuse to act. We must act now to save lives.

The U.S./Mexico border has seen a historic surge in migrant crossings, with overcrowding at U.S. immigration facilities. What steps, if any, should Congress take to address border security?

Camp: We must revamp the immigration laws and the amount of resources allocated to the border. The laws currently in effect do not adequately address the arrivals that we are seeing today, and the number of resources allocated at the border do not meet the needs that have arisen with the greater number of migrants seeking entry. This additional allocation of resources will help not only speed the removal of ineligible migrants, but will ensure that those eligible for asylum are more speedily processed.

The laws should be updated to reflect the fact that there is a need for migrants, and for some of those migrants, asylum is necessary. The laws should also be enacted to ensure that those who follow the laws and standardized processes are given a straightforward path to legal status or citizenship.

Henry: We must improve our immigration administrative processing and demand a hardline executive policy that adheres to the rules and policies granted by federal law.We must streamline the ability to self-report biometrics using digital devices and submit copies of all documents prior to arriving, especially for all refugees and urgent humanitarian migrants.Refugees have no cost to file the Federal Form I-131, Application for Travel Document, but I would like to submit legislation to see the fee also waived for those considered in urgent humanitarian need as well.Our ability to anticipate, process, and move these people in and out of the U.S. depends on our administrative proficiency and our ability to streamline and innovate. We can trim the fat off these bureaucratic processes and help our operations move more fluidly with less incidents.

Yakym: President Biden and Vice President/Border Czar Kamala Harris created this crisis with the stroke of a pen and they can solve this crisis with the stroke of a pen. We do not need additional laws, we need Presidential leadership that will enforce the laws in place.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released its annual economic outlook and projects the national debt to rise in the next decade from $34.8 trillion to $54.9 trillion. What steps would you take, if any, to address the deficit and national debt? Would you consider tax hikes, cuts to Social Security, Medicare and/or defense spending or take another approach?

Camp: The first thing I would do is something that is already being done, which is to ensure that taxes owed are paid. I would also like to revamp the tax code so there are far fewer loopholes that benefit those who can pay legislators to create those loopholes. This would, in time, decrease the complexity of the tax code making it much harder to cheat on paying taxes.

I would also like to examine spending across the board, auditing and having all aspects of the government offices have more accountability to the people that these offices are serving. We need to be good stewards of the tax dollars that are received and there is no better way to ensure that monies are spent wisely than if every taxpayer can see where the money is going and who it benefits.

Henry: Government agency funds, employees, property, and operations need to be reduced.I would like to submit legislation to better execute proposal processes so Congress can oversee where and how our tax dollars are being used. This way the funding data can be compiled, researched, and reported to the public.I want to propose and support legislation that calls for better and more defined Executive Branch budget proposals, and to have hidden details of the budget accessible by Congress and the public. I will demand transparency.Congress and the public must have access to budgetary details to trace down individual expenditures of any kind.

Yakym: Historically high spending levels have created record breaking inflation, leaving Hoosiers paying the price at the gas station and grocery store. Recently, the House Budget Committee passed a plan to balance our Federal budget without making cuts to Social Security. I look forward to continuing to support fiscally responsible solutions for our nation’s mounting deficit.

Should Congress pass federal gun regulations, such as a semi-automatic weapons ban, a national background check, red flag laws (for people a judge determines to be a danger to themselves or others)? Why or why not?

Camp: I do believe it is time for sensible gun regulations. As a former Vietnam Veteran said to me, “there is no need for semi-automatic weapons in the home”. I believe that, with sensible regulations, the amount of gun violence that we currently experience will be lessened.

With the technology available today, there is no reason that all individuals who sell or trade firearms, either professionally or at trade shows/fairs, should not be able to participate in a national background check before selling or trading guns.

We must do all we can to ensure that those who possess guns are knowledgeable and serious about keeping their firearms secured and safe.

Henry: No. I believe in permitless Constitutional carry rights granted by the 2nd Amendment.We have current laws for individuals who are a threat, or threating, or are accused of committing violent crimes, or crimes with firearms. Safely exercising the 2nd Amendment is not a crime.

Yakym: No.

Do you support a federal ban on abortion? If so, what, if any, exceptions, should be included? If not, why not?

Camp: No, I do not support a federal ban on abortion. I believe that reproductive freedom is as important of an issue as we could possibly face. A federal abortion ban would literally codify a religious/biblical belief into law.

The right to have an abortion or to not have an abortion, is something that should be between a woman, her family, her physician, and if she chooses, her clergy person.

Henry: No. The issue was left to the states by the U.S. Supreme Court, state legislatures, executives, and courts are currently busy sorting out state abortion laws.

Yakym: I am pro-life and believe that Roe vs. Wade was rightly overturned.

