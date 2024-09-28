SOUTH BEND — St. Patrick’s County Park presents a screening of “Inside Out 2” at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at 50651 Laurel Road.

Preshow cartoons begin at 6 p.m. followed by “Inside Out 2” at 7:30 p.m.

A sequel to the 2015 film, 2024's "Inside Out 2" picks up the story two years later with 13-year-old Riley Andersen entering high school and discovering a whole new set of personified emotions to cause chaos in her Sense of Self: Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui.

There will be food trucks onsite for this event.

The screening takes place on the amphitheater hill. Participants should bring blankets and/or chairs for sitting.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 574-277-4828 or visit sjcparks.org .

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Enjoy a family night out by watching the film 'Inside Out 2' at St. Patrick's County Park