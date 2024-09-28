Open in App
    • South Bend Tribune

    Enjoy a family night out by watching the film 'Inside Out 2' at St. Patrick's County Park

    By Cheryl Morey, South Bend Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHllz_0vmuhWzR00

    SOUTH BEND — St. Patrick’s County Park presents a screening of “Inside Out 2” at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at 50651 Laurel Road.

    Preshow cartoons begin at 6 p.m. followed by “Inside Out 2” at 7:30 p.m.

    A sequel to the 2015 film, 2024's "Inside Out 2" picks up the story two years later with 13-year-old Riley Andersen entering high school and discovering a whole new set of personified emotions to cause chaos in her Sense of Self: Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui.

    There will be food trucks onsite for this event.

    The screening takes place on the amphitheater hill. Participants should bring blankets and/or chairs for sitting.

    Admission is free.

    For more information, call 574-277-4828 or visit sjcparks.org .

    This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Enjoy a family night out by watching the film 'Inside Out 2' at St. Patrick's County Park

