    The exhibit 'Jennifer Scheuer: Herbaria' opens at Moreau Gallery at Saint Mary's College

    By Cheryl Morey, South Bend Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VgzJ_0vmuhV6i00

    SOUTH BEND — The exhibit “Jennifer Scheuer: Herbaria” opens Oct. 2 and continues through Nov. 7 at the Moreau Gallery in the Moreau Center for the Arts at Saint Mary’s College.

    Scheuer is a visual artist and printmaker based in Lafayette, Ind., whose work addresses themes of history, plants, the body and healing.

    She is an assistant professor of printmaking in the Rueff School of Design, Art and Performance at Purdue University and a recipient of the 2022 DeHaan Artist of Distinction Award through the Indianapolis Arts Council.

    A public lecture by Scheuer takes place at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in Moreau Hall, Room 232.

    A reception follows at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in Moreau Gallery.

    Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and Fridays by appointment.

    Admission is free.

    For more information, call 574-284-4631 or visit saintmarys.edu/moreau-gallery .

    This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: The exhibit 'Jennifer Scheuer: Herbaria' opens at Moreau Gallery at Saint Mary's College

