SOUTH BEND — Family Quest Entertainment presents “Jurassic Quest” from Oct. 4 to 6 at Century Center, 120 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

According to a press release, the interactive event features photorealistic dinosaurs that allow attendees to roam among true-to-life versions of the creatures that ruled the Earth up to 165 million years ago during the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

Highlights include the following:

■ A real fossil exhibit featuring T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and a life-size dino skull

■ Interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig

■ Lifelike, scientifically accurate dinosaur herd (some move and roar)

■ Rideable dinosaurs

■ “Tricera-tots” soft play area for the youngest attendees

■ Bounce houses and inflatable attractions

■ Photo opportunities, face painting and more

According to the press release, Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, including coloration, teeth size, textured skin, and fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how humans understand dinosaurs looked and moved.

Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6.

Tickets are $36-$22; free for ages 1 and younger.

For more information, visit jurassicquest.com .

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Interact with dinosaurs from Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods at 'Jurassic Quest'