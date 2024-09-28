Open in App
    • South Bend Tribune

    Animated Belle Gunness musical receives local premiere screening at Michigan City Library

    By Cheryl Morey, South Bend Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10S9BH_0vmucc1200

    MICHIGAN CITY — The new animated feature film “Belle, The Murder Musical” receives its local premiere screening at 2 p.m. CDT Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Michigan City Public Library, 100 E. Fourth St.

    Belle Gunness, the infamous “Murderess for Revenue,” operated in LaPorte County in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, allegedly luring bachelors to her farm and killing them for their money.

    But the history is murky, a press release said, and this version takes a slightly skewed view of events.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uS1m0_0vmucc1200

    The film is adapted from Dan Schaaf’s musical about Gunness.

    He used almost 2,500 animation files to complete the two-year project. He also used artificial intelligence to create interior sets and for the motion capture that animates the characters. The faces of the characters were generated from historical photos.

    Admission is free.

    For more information, visit belle.suddenproductions.com .

    This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Animated Belle Gunness musical receives local premiere screening at Michigan City Library

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    g s
    2d ago
    Disgusting!
    Know It All
    2d ago
    don't spend your money learning about a celebrated murderer. the people that put this together should be ashamed of themselves
    View all comments
