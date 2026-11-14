South Bend’s making scene is busy right now, from field tech work on the road to hands-on shop roles. If you like building, fixing, or working with tools, these are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: South Bend, IN (within ~1 hour, regional travel)

Salary: $35–$39/hr + per diem + 2x weekend pay, est. $100K–$130K/yr

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: High earning potential, company car with insurance, paid travel time, 6% 401(k) match, profit sharing, and strong medical/dental/vision. You’ll install and repair large packaging and processing equipment, using your electrical and mechanical skills while traveling around the region.

Employer: Lippert

Location: South Bend, IN

Salary: Not listed (described as fair and competitive )

Not listed (described as ) Type: Full-time, mostly Monday–Friday, 40 hrs/week

Why it’s interesting: Hands-on role building and repairing furniture with fabric, foam, and tools in a shop setting. Lippert highlights a supportive, inclusive culture, career growth, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.