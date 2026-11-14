South Bend’s logistics scene is busy right now, with roles from entry-level shipping to high-level sourcing. If you like keeping products moving and solving problems, these are worth a look.

Employer: PEI-Genesis

PEI-Genesis Location: South Bend, IN

South Bend, IN Type: Internship (full-time hours, Monday–Friday)

Internship (full-time hours, Monday–Friday) Pay: $14.90–$16.00/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Work in a clean, climate-controlled, state-of-the-art facility boxing and processing orders using UPS/FedEx software. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can lift up to 70 lbs with help, and want solid benefits like medical, free employee dental & vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: General Stamping & Metalworks

General Stamping & Metalworks Location: South Bend, IN

South Bend, IN Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Excellent wages (exact amount not listed)

Senior-level role owning metal purchasing strategy for a growing manufacturer in solar and other industries. You’ll negotiate with global suppliers, manage risk, and work across multiple plants; comes with strong perks like shift premiums, tuition reimbursement, fitness center, wellness programs, and full benefits with 401(k).

Employer: Dohrn

Location: South Bend, IN

South Bend, IN Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Lead the city pickup & delivery and dock operations for a regional carrier. You’ll supervise dock staff, manage routing and on-time performance, and handle safety and paperwork—ideal if you have supervisory experience, forklift/hazmat certification, and can work any shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—logistics roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.