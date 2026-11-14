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South Bend
💻 South Bend IT Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles Open
2 days ago
South Bend’s tech scene is quietly growing, with solid IT and data roles popping up at big-name employers. If you’re into ERP, analytics, or digital optimization, these are worth a look.
Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O / Fixed Assets Implementation Lead
- Employer: Crowe
- Location: South Bend, IN (consulting role, travel based on client needs)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $103,200 – $210,900 per year
- Deadline: 12/31/2027
Lead end-to-end Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations implementations and guide clients through full ERP and finance transformation. Ideal if you have 7+ years in ERP/finance transformation and want a manager/senior manager track with big responsibility and high pay.
Senior Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance Functional Consultant
- Employer: Crowe
- Location: South Bend, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $79,100 – $156,600 per year
Work hands-on in D365 Finance for manufacturing clients, focusing on GL, AP/AR, credit & collections, and cash/bank management. Great fit if you have 4+ years of D365 Finance experience and want to lead workshops, improve month-end close, and mentor junior consultants.
Principal Digital Analyst (Adobe Analytics & Target)
- Employer: Discount Tire / Tire Rack
- Location: South Bend, IN (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own A/B testing and digital analytics for tirerack.com using Adobe Analytics and Adobe Target. Perfect if you have 5+ years in digital analytics, love experimentation, and want to drive strategy and optimization for a major e‑commerce site.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level and exact responsibilities.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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