South Bend’s tech scene is quietly growing, with solid IT and data roles popping up at big-name employers. If you’re into ERP, analytics, or digital optimization, these are worth a look.

Employer: Crowe

Crowe Location: South Bend, IN (consulting role, travel based on client needs)

(consulting role, travel based on client needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,200 – $210,900 per year

Deadline: 12/31/2027

Lead end-to-end Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations implementations and guide clients through full ERP and finance transformation. Ideal if you have 7+ years in ERP/finance transformation and want a manager/senior manager track with big responsibility and high pay.

Employer: Crowe

Crowe Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,100 – $156,600 per year

Work hands-on in D365 Finance for manufacturing clients, focusing on GL, AP/AR, credit & collections, and cash/bank management. Great fit if you have 4+ years of D365 Finance experience and want to lead workshops, improve month-end close, and mentor junior consultants.

Employer: Discount Tire / Tire Rack

Location: South Bend, IN (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own A/B testing and digital analytics for tirerack.com using Adobe Analytics and Adobe Target. Perfect if you have 5+ years in digital analytics, love experimentation, and want to drive strategy and optimization for a major e‑commerce site.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level and exact responsibilities.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.