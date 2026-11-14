South Bend’s finance scene is busy right now, from healthcare growth to trucking and manufacturing. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there are several solid paths here, from entry‑level clerical to specialized M&A work.

Employer: South Bend Medical Foundation (SBMF)

South Bend Medical Foundation (SBMF) Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Mission‑driven, not‑for‑profit healthcare group looking for a finance pro to support mergers, acquisitions, and integrations. You’ll build models, help with due diligence, support audits and tax prep, and work across teams (Finance, Legal, HR, IT, clinical) as SBMF grows.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive total rewards package (base + potential incentives; details in hiring process)

Client‑facing role helping individuals and families with investment and financial planning. Great if you like building relationships, coaching clients on money and digital tools, and growing a book of business; Series 7 & 66 and insurance licenses are required or must be obtained shortly after starting.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a client)

Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time, onsite (Mon–Fri)

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000 (based on experience)

Hands‑on accounting role focused on inventory, costing, and variances in a manufacturing or distribution setting. You’ll handle reconciliations, month‑end close, and support physical counts, with room for training, growth, and long‑term stability plus a retirement plan with employer match.

Employer: Transcend Transport

Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time (office setting)

Full-time (office setting) Salary: Not listed

Good fit if you’re organized and like variety: you’ll manage day‑to‑day payables and receivables, fuel card reconciliations, freight billing, collections follow‑up, and general accounting support using Axon and Excel in a transportation environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers are open to the right person with nearby experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.