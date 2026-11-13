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🏭 South Bend Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
South Bend’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with strong demand for people who know their way around machines and production lines. If you like hands-on work or leading process improvements, these roles are worth a look.
Field Service Technician – Company Car
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: South Bend, IN (live within 1 hour; regional travel with frequent overnights)
- Salary: $35–$39/hr + per diem + 2x weekend pay + profit sharing (listed total: $100,000–$130,000)
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s appealing: Work on large industrial packaging and processing equipment, with paid travel time, company car, fuel card, 6% 401(k) match, strong benefits, and generous PTO. Great fit if you enjoy troubleshooting electrical/mechanical systems and want lots of independence in the field.
Sr. Manufacturing Engineer
- Employer: Gradel Professional Search (recruiting for a metal stamping & fabrication manufacturer)
- Location: South Bend, IN
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s appealing: Lead new product launches, automation projects, and process improvements in a metal stamping/fabrication plant. Ideal if you have 5+ years of manufacturing engineering and want ownership of projects, from cutting scrap and waste to mentoring engineers and production staff.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—South Bend’s plants and shops are hiring, and it’s a good time to move up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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