South Bend’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from part-time support roles to six-figure leadership tracks. Here are a few solid picks if you like numbers and steady work.

Employer: Millennium Machinery

Millennium Machinery Location: South Bend, IN (hybrid)

Type: Part-time (about 30 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Handle invoices, accounts receivable, and QuickBooks for a growing company that serves medical, aerospace, and manufacturing clients. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, want a flexible schedule, and like a mix of office and remote work.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a local company)

(recruiting for a local company) Location: South Bend, IN (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $105,000/year

Lead day-to-day accounting and financial reporting, help with month- and year-end close, and work closely with leadership on key financial projects. This role offers retirement plan with employer match, ongoing training, and room to grow your career.

Employer: Crowe

Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time or seasonal options

Salary: $91,400 – $186,900/year

Manage external audits for commercial clients (like manufacturing, healthcare, real estate, and more), lead multiple teams, and own client relationships. Ideal if you have 5+ years of recent public audit experience and a CPA, and want a clear partner-track or leadership path with a large firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and pay ranges all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.