South Bend has some wonderful dogs waiting for their forever homes. Each one has a unique story and is being cared for by Heartland Small Animal Rescue until the right family comes along.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (about 6–7 months)

(about 6–7 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Heartland Small Animal Rescue

Phone: (574) 400-5633

About Nugget:

Nugget is a cute, sweet, and goofy young pup. He loves to play with people, kids, and other dogs. He enjoys running around the yard with his dog friends and then curling up on your lap to relax. His comfort level with cats is unknown.

👉 Meet Nugget and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Miniature Poodle mix

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Senior (11 years)

(11 years) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Heartland Small Animal Rescue

Phone: (574) 400-5633

About Hero:

Hero is 11 years young and used to a spoiled, calm, and quiet home. After his original owners could no longer care for him, he became stressed in a busier home. He is looking for a peaceful household with stay-at-home adults, no children, and no other pets, similar to the relaxed life he had before.

👉 Meet Hero and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Papillon mix (possibly some Pomeranian traits)

Chihuahua / Papillon mix (possibly some Pomeranian traits) Age: Adult (about 2–3 years)

(about 2–3 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown or chocolate

White with brown or chocolate Weight: About 16 lbs

About 16 lbs Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Heartland Small Animal Rescue

Phone: (574) 400-5633

About Brownie:

Brownie is a sweet but very shy boy who came from a hoarding situation and likely had very little human contact. He arrived skinny, covered in fleas, and missing hair, but with treatment and a proper diet, he is now looking and feeling much better. He uses the potty outside when kept on a regular schedule, but will need patience and understanding as he continues to adjust to indoor life and build trust.

👉 Meet Brownie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Medium Terrier mix

Medium Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 1 year and 1 month)

(about 1 year and 1 month) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black

White with black Weight: About 50–55 lbs

About 50–55 lbs Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Heartland Small Animal Rescue

Phone: (574) 400-5633

About Willow:

Willow is a fun-loving, energetic young girl who loves meeting people and enjoys other dogs. She’s always ready for her next adventure—playing in the yard, going for walks, or showing off her tricks. She’s a great match for an active home that wants a playful companion by their side.

👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near South Bend, IN and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call Heartland Small Animal Rescue at (574) 400-5633 or visit their online listings to learn more and submit an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.