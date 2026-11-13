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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in South Bend
South Bend has some wonderful dogs waiting for their forever homes. Each one has a unique story and is being cared for by Heartland Small Animal Rescue until the right family comes along.
Nugget
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Baby (about 6–7 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Heartland Small Animal Rescue
- Phone: (574) 400-5633
About Nugget:
Nugget is a cute, sweet, and goofy young pup. He loves to play with people, kids, and other dogs. He enjoys running around the yard with his dog friends and then curling up on your lap to relax. His comfort level with cats is unknown.
👉 Meet Nugget and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hero
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Miniature Poodle mix
- Age: Senior (11 years)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Heartland Small Animal Rescue
- Phone: (574) 400-5633
About Hero:
Hero is 11 years young and used to a spoiled, calm, and quiet home. After his original owners could no longer care for him, he became stressed in a busier home. He is looking for a peaceful household with stay-at-home adults, no children, and no other pets, similar to the relaxed life he had before.
👉 Meet Hero and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brownie
- Breed: Chihuahua / Papillon mix (possibly some Pomeranian traits)
- Age: Adult (about 2–3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown or chocolate
- Weight: About 16 lbs
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Heartland Small Animal Rescue
- Phone: (574) 400-5633
About Brownie:
Brownie is a sweet but very shy boy who came from a hoarding situation and likely had very little human contact. He arrived skinny, covered in fleas, and missing hair, but with treatment and a proper diet, he is now looking and feeling much better. He uses the potty outside when kept on a regular schedule, but will need patience and understanding as he continues to adjust to indoor life and build trust.
👉 Meet Brownie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Willow
- Breed: Medium Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (about 1 year and 1 month)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with black
- Weight: About 50–55 lbs
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Heartland Small Animal Rescue
- Phone: (574) 400-5633
About Willow:
Willow is a fun-loving, energetic young girl who loves meeting people and enjoys other dogs. She’s always ready for her next adventure—playing in the yard, going for walks, or showing off her tricks. She’s a great match for an active home that wants a playful companion by their side.
👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near South Bend, IN and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call Heartland Small Animal Rescue at (574) 400-5633 or visit their online listings to learn more and submit an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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