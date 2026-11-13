South Bend has some solid options right now if you like helping people, from in-home support to end-of-life care and family help.

Below are a few standout roles hiring in South Bend, IN in community and social services.

Employer: Luminary Hospice

Luminary Hospice Location: South Bend, IN

Type: CONTRACT / PRN

CONTRACT / PRN Salary: Not listed

Work with patients and families through the end-of-life journey, doing psychosocial assessments, counseling, crisis support, and care planning as part of an interdisciplinary hospice team. Great fit if you have an MSW or BSW, at least 1 year of health care experience, and want flexible PRN hours.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: South Bend, IN

Type: FULL-TIME (platform listing; this posting is for a specific evening job)

FULL-TIME (platform listing; this posting is for a specific evening job) Salary: Not listed

One-night evening babysitting job caring for two young boys plus two friendly dogs while the parents attend an event. You’ll handle dinner (Chick-fil-A provided), playtime, and bedtime, so this is ideal if you enjoy little kids, pets, and a relaxed home setting.

Employer: Dungarvin

Location: South Bend, IN

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: $16.25/hour

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with daily living, community activities, and independence, while also coordinating things like medical, finances, and family contact. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, paid training, and a steady schedule.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.