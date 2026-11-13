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🏗️ South Bend IN Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
South Bend’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid roles in aerospace and mission‑critical facilities. If you’re into complex systems or aircraft hardware, these are worth a look.
Commissioning Engineer
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: South Bend, IN (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $70.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, EAP, PTO, professional development support
Lead commissioning for data centers, central plants, and complex MEP systems from design review through final turnover. Good fit if you know HVAC, electrical distribution, BAS/SCADA, and like being on site solving real‑world system issues.
Advanced Mechanical Design Engineer – Wheel and Brakes Structure
- Employer: Honeywell Aerospace
- Location: South Bend, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (performance‑driven salary per posting)
- Benefits: Employer‑subsidized medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) match, EAP, educational assistance, parental leave, 12 paid holidays, PTO
Design and analyze aircraft wheels and brakes for commercial and military platforms, using tools like ANSYS/ABAQUS/NASTRAN and CAD (NX, Catia, etc.). Great if you have a mechanical/aerospace background, enjoy structural analysis and testing, and want your work flying on a huge share of the world’s aircraft.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—South Bend engineering roles tend to open in waves.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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