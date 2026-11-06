🏥 South Bend Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

South Bend’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for mental health and specialty care. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Flexible schedule (Mon–Fri 8–5 or four 10-hour days) with outpatient, inpatient, or mix options and a manageable 1:4 call. Join a team of 8 psychiatrists with full support staff, H-1B visa sponsorship, and help negotiating your salary and contract.

Employer: Aya Education

Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Contract (26/27 school year)

Pay: $2,149–$2,314 per week

26/27 school year contract with daytime hours and weekends off, ideal if you want balance and steady income. Aya offers premium benefits from day one, paid sick time, housing or housing stipend, and options to extend, go permanent, or move to a new assignment.

Employer: Aya Locums

Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Locum, full-time (8 weeks)

Pay: $250–$275 per hour

8-week outpatient clinic assignment starting 01/04/27, standard Mon–Fri, 8 am–5 pm, no call. Includes travel and lodging coverage, malpractice coverage, and full credentialing support so you can focus on patient care.

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in South Bend tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.