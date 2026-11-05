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💰 South Bend finance jobs: multiple openings from mid to executive level
South Bend’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on accounting to executive leadership. If you’re in numbers and like stable employers, these are worth a look.
Cost Accountant
- Employer: Tenneco
- Location: South Bend, IN (manufacturing environment)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support plant and business-unit profitability by keeping product costs accurate and digging into manufacturing performance. You’ll work closely with Operations, Supply Chain, Engineering, Procurement, and Finance on costing, inventory, budgeting, and forecasting, using ERP systems (like SAP) and advanced Excel.
VP of Finance
- Employer: CFS (recruiting for a client)
- Location: South Bend, IN – 100% onsite
- Type: Full-time, executive
- Salary: $160,000–$175,000
Lead all things finance: reporting, budgeting, forecasting, cash flow, and treasury while guiding the accounting team. This role partners with senior leadership on strategy, KPIs, and growth, ideal for someone with 10+ years of progressive finance experience and a strong GAAP and planning background.
Specialist II, Loss Mitigation
- Employer: 1st Source Bank
- Location: South Bend, IN, US
- Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)
- Salary: Not listed
Handle delinquent mortgage accounts and help borrowers keep or transition from their homes using FHA, VA, USDA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac programs. Good fit if you have 1–3+ years in mortgage servicing loss mitigation, strong communication skills, and like detailed, regulated work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often consider strong nearby experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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